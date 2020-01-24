CarePoint Health, MRH announce Emergency Medicine Care partnership

In an effort to shore up some emergency room uncertainty in the future, Memorial Regional Health announced a partnership with CarePoint Health, Friday, allowing the health organization to take over staffing the MRH Emergency Department full-time beginning this May.

“The CarePoint Health team is excited to partner with the Memorial Hospital in Craig,” said Dr. Mark Kozlowski, COO for CarePoint Health. “While we have been serving the Denver metro area for over 20 years, we are pleased to now deliver outstanding care to the northwest Colorado region.”

CarePoint Health will partner with the existing team at MRH, as the four additional CarePoint Health physicians will be intermittently staffing the emergency department at MRH through April, with full-time, 24 hour-a-day staffing starting in May.

Until CarePoint assumes all staffing in May, other board-certified physicians will continue staffing the MRH emergency department including employed physicians Drs. Mary Wardrop and Joseph Leary. Dr. Tinh Huyn remains deployed with the United States Army, fulfilling his active-reserve duty obligations.

According to MRH Vice President of Operations Jennifer Riley, CarePoint is also looking forward to the possibility that MRH’s current, employed physicians may want to join their team. This includes Dr. Leary, Dr. Wardrop, and Dr. Huyn.

SOSI PARTNERSHIP CHANGES MRH LANDSCAPE

In light of the recently announced MRH partnership with Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spinal Institute, Dr. John LeBlanc, who specialized in orthopedics at MRH’s clinic from 2017, is no longer with the hospital.

Riley could not comment on the personnel move directly, other than confirming LeBlanc is no longer with MRH, though she noted the loss of LeBlanc is not part of a service line cut, but of a service line expansion.

“The reason we looked at SOSI was because they have a vast amount of experience and services that they can provide to this community,” Riley said. “They’re also already doctors that are in this community in Craig, so they were already seeing Craig patients here. This allows us to consolidate here in the medical office building and provide more services to the people of Moffat County.”

