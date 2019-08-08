Carelli’s to feature tap takeover Thursdays through August with specialty brews

Palisade Brewing Company is one of multiple breweries part of Carelli's Thursday Tap Takeover promotion.

Andy Bockelman

A Craig restaurant isn’t tapping out anytime soon.

Carelli’s Pizzeria will feature weekly tap takeovers from breweries near and far Thursdays throughout the month of August.

Starting with Broomfield’s 4 Noses Brewing Company earlier this month, the special features a plethora of Palisade Brewing Company offerings Thursday, Aug. 8.

The weekly offerings also feature specialty appetizers and more during each night.

Aug. 15 brings back the selection of Bell’s Brewery from Michigan, a menu which owners Brett and Stephanie Etzler provided earlier this year.

The list of drinks from Bell’s will highlight the Two-Hearted Ale, among others.

“They’re celebrating the anniversary of that one,” Brett said, adding that among the unique flavors coming from Bell’s will be a stout beer featuring chocolate, cherry and vanilla flavors.

Carelli’s will bring in selections from Steamboat Springs’ Butcherknife and Storm Peak to round out the month.

“We just want to help people try some good beer and promote these breweries,” Brett said.

For more information, call 970-824-6868.