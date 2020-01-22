Carelli’s featuring new business hours for lunch, brunch rush

Downtown Craig's Carelli's has adjusted its hours of operation.

Andy Bockelman

Having to turn away regular customers isn’t a problem most restaurant owners want to have, but if all goes as planned, that won’t be an issue much longer for the proprietors of Carelli’s.

The Italian eatery in downtown Craig adjusted its hours of operation this month, opening up on Sundays for brunch while closing up on Tuesdays as a maintenance day.

While customers have grown used to the restaurant being shut down on Mondays, a slew of hungry patrons have popped by on Tuesdays recently, only to be informed the site was not serving.

“We must have had about 20 people coming in the door, and the phone was ringing off the hook,” said owner Brett Etzler. “It won’t be long before we’re back to normal.”

Eztler said the Tuesday closure will be a temporary measure as he plans to have a new schedule lined up in early February. The hours of operation — currently 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday — will feature a lunch window until 3 p.m. only on Tuesdays while continuing the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Brunch has been off the hook,” Etzler said of the Saturday tradition the restaurant started in recent years. “I was hoping to capture more of the church, but a lot of people still don’t know we have brunch on Sundays.”

The Carelli’s menu will feature New Orleans-inspired cuisine on Fridays leading up to Mardi Gras — inspired by a holiday family trip to The Big Easy — as well as the seafood specialty Walleye Wednesdays and Industry Night on Thursdays, with a discount for local restaurant personnel.