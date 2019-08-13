Cardboard Regatta holds water for racers at Moffat County Balloon Festival

Just for Kicks took fastest time during the Cardboard Regatta at Moffat County Balloon Festival.

Courtesy Photo

While pilots were in the air early in the morning, the inaugural Cardboard Regatta had people testing their sea legs for the 10th annual Moffat County Balloon Festival Aug. 3 at Loudy-Simpson Park.

The new event brought with it a variety of creative boats from businesses, organizations and families.

Winning Best Design were the Pogline family, while Best Team Spirit went to Eyecare Specialties

Taking Fastest Time was Just for Kicks, while the Titanic Award went to Classic Air Medical as the group’s boat collapsed.