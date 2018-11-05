Car crashes create chaos in Craig: On the Record — Nov. 1, 2

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Nov. 1

8:04 a.m. Near the intersection of Valley Vista Inn and U.S. Highway 40, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a crash resulting in property damage.

8:16 a.m. On the 700 block of School Street, officers arrested a 28-year-old Craig man on a warrant for failure to comply and two counts of contempt of court on dangerous drugs charges.

10:51 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe2Tell report. Four additional Safe2Tell reports were received in the same day, and all are under investigation.

10:54 a.m. On the 1300 block of West Victory Way, officers assisted a motorist.

1:12 p.m. On the 1500 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a reported theft. The incident is under investigation.

4:02 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person.

10:11 p.m. Near Loaf ‘N Jug, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage.

Friday, Nov 2

10 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe2Tell report. One additional Safe2Tell report was received on the same day, and all are under investigation.

11:13 a.m. At Colorado Northwestern Community College, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash.

1:12 p.m. On the 200 block of East Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. The incident is under investigation.

8:35 p.m. On the 1000 block of Barclay Street, officers investigated a report of shots fired.

8:53 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person.

10:35 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to reports of a theft. A report was taken, and the incident is under investigation.