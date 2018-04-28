Car crash south of Craig requires extraction, hospitalizes one person

A Saturday afternoon auto accident south of Craig required extraction by responders as one person was transported for medical care.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Colorado Highway 13 near milepost 79 as a Chevy crossover SUV traveling southbound veered right off the road and crashed near the entrance to Four B Ranch.

On the scene were Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Fire/Rescue and Memorial Regional Health.

Firefighters used extraction equipment on the passenger side of the vehicle, with the passenger transported to MRH.

Responders were unable to comment on the extent of injuries to the driver and passenger, with names not being released.

The cause for the car going off the road has not yet been determined.

Colorado State Patrol will investigate the incident.