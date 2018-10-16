Car crash impacts Craig traffic flow in front of City Market

A two-car collision halted Craig traffic briefly late Tuesday afternoon along Victory Way in front of City Market.

The accident occurred just before 6 p.m. as a Ford Explorer and a Pontiac G6 struck each other at the intersection of Victory Way and Pershing Street.

The Pontiac driver, Samantha Robinson, was traveling westbound in the right lane along Victory Way when she was t-boned by the Explorer, driven by Marissa Schultz. Schultz, traveling east on Victory, was attempting to turn left onto Pershing.

Neither driver was seriously injured in the occurrence, which law enforcement attributed partially to a heavy amount of vehicles in the left lane of westbound traffic.

According to the details from Schultz, police said the left lane was backed up and when Schultz attempted the turn, she couldn’t see the Pontiac until it was too late.

Craig Police Department, Craig Fire/Rescue and Memorial Regional Health EMS were on the scene, with the full block of Victory in front of City Market temporarily closed off as they dealt with the accident.