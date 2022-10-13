Candidate Column: Savannah Wolfson for Colorado House

Savannah Wolfson

Courtesy photo

I’m Savannah Wolfson, and I’m a mom raising our children in South Routt. You may know me as Savvy, who took the Colorado Master Gardener’s course with you, sold you goat’s milk soaps from my sustainable microdairy or who led your child’s reading group at Soroco Elementary.

I never dreamed of running for office, but I’ve decided to stand up for hardworking families like mine. Our kids deserve to inherit an affordable, safe place to live, and trained politicians are so out of touch with our needs. I am a third-generation military spouse, and my family is deeply rooted in public service. Here is my plan to serve our families at the state level.

1. Promote affordability. I’ve spoken with another mom who could not get birthday cupcakes for her son because she could not afford to fill up her tank with gas, and countless seniors on fixed incomes are being pushed out of their lifelong homes. Empathy requires that we go in a different direction immediately. As a mom, I pay for food, housing and gas. I know we must cut taxes, fees, regulation and government spending to empower small businesses and hardworking families like mine to thrive.

On the Colorado Democrats’ Platform for 2022, you will see that they have a different method of achieving affordability. They want to allow politicians to raise taxes without a vote of consent from the people, tax the rich and tax you for earning money, spending it and for continuing to own the things you bought.

Under one-party rule, our state budget exceeds $36 billion. The state has enough of our money, but our current leadership is out of touch with our community’s needs. Without raising taxes, we will prioritize things like roads and schools, not politicians’ pet projects.

In addition to protecting taxpayers, we will promote affordability by getting our district back to work. Work, not taxation, creates wealth. As a mom, I experience child care difficulties. My second piece of legislation will be to reduce frivolous burdens on child care providers. Laws in child care should protect children, parents and providers without stopping them from providing this essential service.

Finally, our district needs increased access to housing. We need affordable starter homes and solutions like tiny houses. We must reduce barriers in the private market that drive the cost of housing up. We will introduce legislation to reverse heavy regulations on housing that were passed in the last three years.

2. Preserve Rural Colorado. On Day One, I will introduce legislation to stop the reintroduction of wolves in this state. Boulder believes in forcing wolves onto the Western Slope, setting us up for failure. We do not consent. These beautiful animals will be killed, and our ranchers will be given a black eye simply for defending their livestock.

The statutory ballot measure can be reversed through the state legislature. To protect rural Colorado, we must fund the statewide water plan and fund fire mitigation. In addition, our agriculture and energy have been under frequent, inexplicable attack from the majority party. Due to bad energy policy, Xcel has announced that heating bills will drastically increase this winter and small business ranchers are struggling. Locally supplied energy and food are important to me, especially as a military spouse. We need a candidate who has supported agriculture and all-of-the-above energy policy consistently, both before and while running. A Western Slope lawmaker should work for your work.

3. Protect Victims. In Steamboat Springs, my friend’s abuser violated his restraining order 84 times. Re-releasing violent criminals continuously is not compassionate, and our laws should prioritize a victim’s safety over an abuser’s comfort. I am endorsed by local law enforcement and I am the candidate who wants to give more resources to the police and judicial districts. We will advocate for more funding for body cameras, training and to empower local mental health resources for families in crisis. We will introduce legislation to limit the overuse of PR bonds. They should not be issued for violent crime. Standing up for victims should be bipartisan.

There’s one more consideration as you cast your ballot this year. One-party rule does not reflect Colorado, but balance does. We’re not deeply partisan, but under a Biden and Boulder Democrat supermajority, our state looks more and more like California, where only the wealthy thrive. We need a candidate who has courage to rise above and disagree with their party. History proves I am that candidate. You can learn more about me or contact me at Savannah4HD26.com.

Savannah Wolfson is running for District 26 in the Colorado House.