Called off: CHSAA cancels springs sports due to COVID-19 pandemic

Moffat County High School's Emma Jones, Stephenie Swindler and Halle Hamilton embrace after the 4x200-meter relay during the 2019 3A CHSAA State Championships.

Andy Bockelman / Craig Press File

With time quickly running out in the school year and the ability to get a full season in before the 2019-20 academic year is complete, the Colorado High School Activities Association made a difficult yet expected announcement Tuesday morning.

CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green announced that 2020 spring sports and all CHSAA-sanctioned spring events are canceled for the remainder of the season, ending on June 1.

After June 1, any student and coach contact will be decided at a local level.

The decision comes shortly after Gov. Jared Polis announced a “safer-at-home” order to replace the current stay-at-home order, which will expire Sunday night. The new guidelines include canceling face-to-face schooling for the remainder of the year.

Support Local Journalism Donate



According to a news release from the association, CHSAA also met with the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee on Monday, quickly coming to the consensus to cancel all performances, festivals, competitions and sport seasons through the rest of the school year.



“We have proceeded with cautious optimism, holding on to a thread of hope that the spring season would be able to realistically resume, knowing that the health and safety of our sports communities would dictate our course of action,” Blanford-Green said in the release. “It was our hope to be able to create the memories because we understood what it meant to our high school communities — especially seniors — statewide.

“…This decision, unlike the many decisions our office makes over the course of a year, has been extremely difficult because we are personally connected as former participants and officials, current parents and grandparents of graduating seniors, as well as educators and members of our high school communities,” Blanford-Green added.

With the decision to cancel spring sports now made, CHSAA is turning its attention to conducting a full, normal fall sports season and beyond. The Class of 2020 will not be forgotten though, according to Blanford-Green.

“Our hats are off to the many seniors that have shown maturity and resolve as their culminating year of high school has been impacted beyond activities and athletics due to this worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The Class of 2020 will not be forgotten,” Blanford-Green said.

“Our fingers are now crossed and our hopes are that the Association will be able to conduct a fall season with some level of normalcy. Our office will be entirely focused on contingency plans for the 2020 fall season and beyond, should they be needed.”

jcarney@craigdailypress.com