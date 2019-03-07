C.R.A.I.G. Group offers free training sessions this week
The C.R.A.I.G Group, in collaboration with The Community Language Cooperative, is offering two free trainings this week.
The first training is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday March 8, and is intended for those interested in being interpreters. Lunch will be provided, and child care is available upon request.
The second training is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday March 9, and will focus on language justice and creating inclusive meeting spaces. A light breakfast will be serves, and child care is available upon request.
To register, email Beth Ruechel at beth@coloradotrust.org.