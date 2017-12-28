By the numbers: Top 10 online sports stories of 2017

The following is a list of 2017's top-performing posts on the Craig Press website that focus primarily on sports. While some additional popular posts were sports-related — ranging from crime to local government — these articles and galleries all pertain exclusively to the sports section.

1. Young Craig fisherman hopes to hook 'monster' pike — again, 4,087 pageviews

Teenager Josh Turner caught a 40-inch northern pike in late September at Elkhead Reservoir.

2. Craig native, veteran Marine Cory Hixson weighs in on NFL protests in social media video, 3,856 pageviews

In response to the controversy of pro football players kneeling for the national anthem, Cory Hixson took to Facebook with a video from a Marine's perspective.

3. Maybell man wins all-around cowboy at Moffat County Fair's 3rd annual Ridin' & Riggin' Days Pro Rodeo, 1,659 pageviews

With more than $10,000 in prize money going to competitors, Clint Chew took one of the top honors at the fair's rodeo event.

4. Moffat County baseball to honor Clayton Moon Thursday, 1,208 pageviews

Moffat County High School graduate Clayton Moon was killed in a car accident near Boulder in mid-March. The Bulldog baseball team staged a pre-game ceremony to honor the memory of the former manager.

5. Craig angler hooks $1,500 prize in Elkhead fishing tournament, 1,116 pageviews

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife fishing competition at Elkhead Reservoir in June paid off for a Craig man who caught one of two specially selected fish.

6. Gallery: Young Craig huntresses, 1,108 pageviews

A selection of reader-submitted photos of teen girls after successful deer and elk hunts.

7. Moffat County football burns Coal Ridge to cap off Homecoming Week, 1,087 pageviews

Moffat County High School football players defeated the Coal Ridge Titans of New Castle in their Homecoming game, which also included a variety of activities.

8. Moffat County wrestlers reign as regional champs, 960 pageviews

MCHS wrestlers took the top team spot at the 3A Region 1 Tournament, also winning one individual championship and qualifying for state at seven other weights.

9. Going to nationals, naturally: Northwest Colorado rodeo wins multiple state titles, 933 pageviews

Numerous athletes from Craig, Hayden and Yampa earned state distinctions in rodeo to move on to the national level.

10. Bulldog at the big time: Eddie Smercina to represent Moffat County football nationally, 864 pageviews

2017 MCHS graduate Eddie Smercina qualified to compete in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in January, an event with some of the top high school football players in the nation. Smercina also later signed to play for Chadron State College.