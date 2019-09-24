Businessman makes big investment in Hayden

The Hayden Village Townhomes development, located at 280 E Washington Ave., in Hayden, includes 10 prefabricated "tiny homes."

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

HAYDEN — Businessman Paul Brinkman describes his real estate development and investment company as community-focused and mission-driven.

Since moving to Steamboat Springs nine years ago, Brinkman has made major investments in the local community, including construction of Skiview Apartments and the Pahwintah subdivision and, most recently, the purchase of Sundance at Fish Creek Plaza.

“This place gives us so much to be grateful for,” said Brinkman, who founded Brinkman Development and Construction in 2005 with his brother Kevin. “As the valley continues to grow, we want to do our part to ensure that the growth serves the people who live and work here now, and the generations coming up after them. We think that if we put the community first, any project that we choose to pursue and deliver will reap great rewards.”

Brinkman’s interests in building community are not limited to Steamboat and have now led him about 25 miles down U.S. Highway 40 to Hayden.

“In business, we have always, as a company, done projects kind of on the periphery of large urban centers,” Brinkman said. “Tertiary markets are slower to grow, but also those are the ones where there is opportunity if you have a little bit of vision, patience and capital.”

Brinkman recently purchased Hayden Village Townhomes, a development that includes 10 prefabricated tiny homes at 280 E. Washington Ave., for $1.52 million.

“Tiny homes, like the Hayden Village Townhomes, are a great solution for developers who own a land parcel or for investors looking for a high-yield rental return in a demand-centric rental market,” said Darrin Fryer, co-owner of SmartPads LLC, the company that built the tiny homes.

SmartPads, which also builds high-end custom prefab homes, is gaining fast traction throughout Colorado, with sales already closing in Leadville, Nathrop, Winter Park, Steamboat and now, Hayden. The tiny homes sold for $360 per square foot, which is the highest-priced sale per square foot in Hayden’s history, according to a release from SmartPads.

“Some people seem to have generalized and preconceived notions about prefab homes being cheaper and lower in quality,” Fryer said. “That’s an outdated view. Prefab homes come with many advantages as they can be built faster and for fewer costs than traditional builds, and they are often of a higher quality as they are built in a facility with controlled conditions.”

The homes in Hayden were developed by Redstone LLC, which is co-owned by Fryer and Louis Nijsten, who intended to sell each of the homes individually before Brinkman approached them about purchasing the entire development.

“We feel like there is more of a market and need for people who want a quality home but don’t maybe have the ability to buy or want to buy,” Brinkman said. “We provide a quality rental property for people who don’t want to own but want to rent and want a place they can call their home.”

Brinkman said the units are small — one bedroom with a loft — but offer modern finishes. Each unit will have its own washer and dryer, and unlike apartments, owners will be able to park right outside their doors. The units, which will rent for $1,100 to $1,300 per month depending on length of the lease, are duplexes with two units in each building.

Brinkman has already rented the four units he closed on this summer, and three of the six he expects to close on this week have been spoken for.

The Brinkmans also have acquired Yampa Valley Brewing Co. with brewmaster partners Christian Dufresne and Erica Tieppo, and they’ve partnered with Tammie and Patrick Delaney to restore the historic Hayden Granary. Improvements will include adding a new pizza oven for Embers Wood Fired Pizza, which has been operated out of a food truck by Adam Mackey the past three years.

Later this fall, Brinkman will begin work on a new tap house for Yampa Valley Brewing Co. on the west side of the Granary complex. He said construction should be completed sometime in 2020.

“We are extremely excited about his interest in our community,” Tammie Delaney said. “Everything that we have seen and read about him, he is one of those that does the right thing with the intention of building community and creating great gathering spaces.”

