Businessman Kelly Hatten announces late entry into Craig Mayoral race

In a surprising twist, Craig residents may have a new choice in the race for Mayor. At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, on Facebook, business owner Kelly Hatten announced his intention to run as a write-in candidate.

“I understand that this write-in option for the Mayoral race is quite last minute. My original intent was to run for Mayor of the City of Craig in two years. What a (sic) realized though, YOU need a choice NOW that you can feel good about making. I feel that sitting back and allowing another two years under one of your other candidate choices would mean that I was not doing all that I can to work for and support my home city,” wrote Hatten on his newly created campaign page.

Word of a mysterious person researching the rules for write-in candidates in the city charter began circulating soon after the Craig Press and Craig Association of Realtors candidate forum, held Monday, March 18, at Moffat County High School in advance of the April 2 municipal election.

“If you haven’t already turned in your city election ballots, Hold on… There might be another choice for Mayor!” Melody Villard wrote on her Facebook page, followed by more than 2,100, on Tuesday. The post was shared on other social media sites. Wednesday night, she posted, “Kelly Hatten’s affidavit to run as a write-in candidate for Mayor of the City of Craig will be in the city clerk’s hands tomorrow morning.”

Hatten stated that “If you have already voted, Thank you for participating in our local government. If you have not…you can hold your ballot…new ballots will be printed and available at the Moffat County Courthouse on April 2nd that will allow you to write in KELLY HATTEN for Mayor. If you have already marked, but not turned in your ballot…bring it with you to the courthouse and you will be given a new ballot with the write-in choice.”

This is a developing story. In an exchange via Facebook Messanger, Hatten agreed to speak with a reporter on Thursday.