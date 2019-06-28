Businesses celebrate wins for Best of Moffat County

The votes have been tallied and the winners counted for this year’s Craig Press Best of Moffat County.

At least 50 of Moffat County’s top businesswomen and businessmen celebrated their wins Wednesday afternoon at Museum of Northwest Colorado and mingled as the names of the winners were read aloud by Shannon Moore, advertising consultant at the Craig Press.

“This year we had the largest turnout ever as far as voting,” Moore said Wednesday before unveiling the winners.

Best of Numbers

More than 54,000 votes were cast by some 2,240 people compared to last year’s 1,497 voters.

Among the winners this year was Northwest Colorado Health, which won Best Clinic. Having spent 20 years as a physician assistant in Craig, Neilene Folks said it’s the team atmosphere at Northwest Colorado Health that makes health care work for patients.

“There are at least five different people when you come that will be on your team for your health care,” Folks said.

Many on that team are locals from Craig.

“They’ve been in Craig a long time,” Folks said of their team. “These people have been here and are staying here.”

Lorraine Kawcak’s MJK Ace Hardware store won in three categories this year — which marks more than 40 years in business.

“We’re very proud,” Kawcak said Wednesday. “My employees work hard, and we’re real proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

The store has weathered many changes over the decades in the town, which Kawcak surmised as “a unique place to do business.”

“We’ve been through several boom and busts,” Kawcak said as she looked back over her 40 years in business. “…but the town has always supported us and we’ve always appreciated that. The town has been amazing.”

Union Wireless won Best Cell Phone Service this year. RaChell Dschaak, manager of Union Wireless for more than 20 years, said local customer service is what sets them apart from others.

“If they want the best experience they can have with a wireless device, we have highly trained customer service representatives here in Craig ready to help you,” Dschaak said.

Miller Family Appliance in Craig has made it on the Best of Moffat County list for at least the last six years.

“I met a lot of people, been to a lot of houses in Craig,” owner Chris Miller said. “If you give them good service, they come back to you. Now we’re looking at 15 years of repeat service.”