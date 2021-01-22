Yampa Valley Golf Course sign is refurbished for the first time in a decade

Painters Cliff Shultz and Jamie Trevenen stand alongside local historian Pete Pleasant in front of the newly renovated sign. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



For the first time since the early 2010s, the sign at the Yampa Valley Golf Club has been refurbished.

The 150-pound sign, which has been up on the course since the early 2000s, was refurbished by the owner of The Paint Dabbers, Cliff Shultz and his daughter, Jamie Trevenen.

Shultz and Trevenen were asked to fix the sign by local historian Pete Pleasant. Pleasant noted that the sign faced the south and west, leading to wind and snow battering it during winter. The sign took 40 hours over two weeks for them to complete as Shultz and Trevenen volunteered their time to refurbish the sign.

“Well, a lot of the people out there have given me work through the years and I’d just like to return things to the customers,” Shultz said.

The sign will return to its location at the front entrance of the golf course when the weather gets better this spring. The father-daughter duo enjoyed tackling the project.

“The first thought was how much do they want to get involved with this because it was in bad shape,” Shultz said. “So, that was our first thought about it and then once we got started on it, it was a fun and interesting project.”

Shultz and Trevenen have worked on hundreds of projects together over the last 20-plus years. This ranks very highly on Trevenen’s list of favorite projects she and her father have worked on together.

“It would mean a lot to me to make Craig a little more beautiful,” Trevenen said.

Considerable craft goes into making a quality sign — everything from the lettering to the trees takes attention to detail.

“The hardest part was painting all the trees and the lettering on the sign and trying to blend the paint from dark to light,” Shultz said.

The easiest part was a different story though, as Shultz said the easiest part was a pretty basic step in the painting process.

“The first coat of primer on everything was the easiest part,” Shultz said.

In order to keep the sign safe, it is being held in a heated garage a few minutes outside of Craig before its unveiling this spring.

