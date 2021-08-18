Sonic Drive-in takes another step toward arrival in Craig

Sonic Drive-in, shown here in a rendering provided in the site plan, is close to coming to Craig.

Courtesy photo

Craig can get its Route 44-sized cup holders ready, as the city seems tantalizing close to welcoming a new fast-food option.

The site plan for Sonic Drive-in was on its way to being recorded Wednesday morning, according to city manager Peter Brixius, as the nationwide chain stepped closer to its long-planned arrival in Craig.

The plans indicate the restaurant would be located east of 6th Avenue and south of U.S. 40/Victory Way, on the land just north of the Walmart parking lot and across from the MRH urgent care facility.

“Sounds like after (the site plan is recorded Wednesday), the owners will be looking for a contractor,” Brixius said. “If all goes as planned, I’d anticipate construction starts soon, but that’s up to the owners. We’re not involved in that piece of it, but once the site plan’s recorded, it opens the door for the next phase of permitting.”

An area supervisor for the chain posted on Facebook Wednesday advertising a general manager position for the future store. It said training would take place in Vernal, Utah.

Sonic currently has locations in Rifle, Vernal, Rock Springs, Wyoming, and several in Grand Junction. The Craig restaurant would be the only location in northwest Colorado, according to the chain’s website.

The site plan calls for 14 of the chain’s signature drive-in stalls, as well as a covered patio, which is a common but not omnipresent feature at Sonic restaurants across the country.