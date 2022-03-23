Rocky Mountain Creamery will bring homemade ice cream, dozens of flavors to Craig

Rocky Mountain Creamery owners Ben Bothwell and Kristina Meadows pose for a photo in their soon-to-open shop Tuesday on Yampa Avenue in downtown Craig.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

A new business is opening up in Craig, and it promises to be delicious.

Rocky Mountain Creamery, which hopes to open its door at the very south end of Yampa Avenue to customers in April, is the culmination of the dream of two newcomers to Craig — a dream with a very simple goal.

“I just love some ice cream,” said Kristina Meadows.

Meadows, who will be the accountant and backend numbers guru for the business, and Ben Bothwell are the engine behind the new shop. Both came to Craig from Cincinnati, Ohio, last fall, products of the pandemic and its remote work revolution.

“We haven’t been here long at all,” Meadows said. “But he’s loved the mountains forever, so he brought me out last summer and I fell in love, so we moved here. But in Cincinnati, there’s a lot of ice cream — lots of homemade ice cream — and there isn’t as much here. We missed that, and we wanted it.”

Bothwell will make the ice cream — a gallon and a half at a time in a small, appliance-sized creamer — and handle the front-end operations.

“I’m making what I call a small-batch, craft ice cream,” he said. “I have a dairy that I’m working with down in Colorado Springs, Robinson Dairy, that has the cream/dairy mix I need. I wanted something in Colorado, so we got that. And I’ve been talking to places around town about ingredients.”

Bothwell lists over 100 flavors on the shop’s website, rockymountaincreamery.net. While the shop will only sell a dozen flavors at a time, they’ll rotate through the list pretty regularly. Each flavor is special.

Rocky Mountain Creamery hopes to open in the next several weeks in downtown Craig.

“I told folks, like Adam at Prodigal Son’s, I’d love to take some of your ingredients and make an ice cream,” Bothwell said. “We’ll also do wholesale.”

The idea, Bothwell said, is to make local ice cream localized. Whether that means working on an ice cream version of the coconut cream pie from J.W. Snack’s — Snack’s owner Danny Griffith owns the Rocky Mountain Creamery building — or talking to the brewery up the street to get the orange syrup they use to make an orange creamsicle flavor, Bothwell is open to ideas.

“A big landmark I love out here is Bears Ears,” Bothwell said. “I’ll use a peanut butter-based ice cream with chocolate swirl and a crushed up Snickers Bar. There’s also a cherry Poptart flavor. I don’t give away my recipes though.”

As of Tuesday, the business is about a week into waiting on its food license, which can take about 30 days. Some supply issues have been slowing things down, as well. But the hope is to open up next month.

“We’re constantly excited,” Bothwell said. “I’m just — it’s hard to sleep. I’m up all night looking online at stuff I’ll fill these shelves with. It’s coming soon.”