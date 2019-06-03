Rock slide cuts off access to nearby national monument

A rock slide closed Harpers Corner Road Monday, June 3.

Craig Press/ NPS courtesy photo

A rock slide on Dinosaur National Monument has closed one of the major roads into the park near the town of Dinosaur.

In a news release late Monday afternoon, the National Park Service said a scenic portion of Harpers Corner Road about four miles from the Canyon Visitor’s Center was closed.

The National Park Service said the Dinosaur Quarry on the Utah side of the monument is unaffected by the rock slide.

Though the rock slide occurred on a weekday, May and June are important tourism months to the monument. The release did not specify how long it might take to reopen the road.

For more information, contact that park at (435) 781-7700.

“There is no estimate on reopening time,” Monday’s release said.