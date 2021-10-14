 Real Estate sales transactions | CraigDailyPress.com
Real Estate sales transactions

Recorded in the month of August

7710 County Road 33

Seller: Jomi Properties LLC

Buyer: Denise Schroeder

Sale Price: $125,000

2304 Timberlane Loop Road

Seller: Terry Garmon

Buyer: Daniel & Vera Wells

Sale Price: $22,500

n/a

Seller: David Davis

Buyer: Moab Food & Beverage CO LLC

Sale Price: $28,000

1375 County Road 22

Seller: David Linneman

Buyer: Adam Brewer

Sale Price: $230,000

1078 E 7th Street

Seller: Shannon Lee

Buyer: Korey Kavalauskas

Sale Price: $85,500

3857 W 6th Street

Seller: Karina Browning

Buyer: Suzanne Silveira

Sale Price: $149,900

635 Russell Street

Seller: Steven Wagner

Buyer: Benjamin & Audrey Kesler

Sale Price: $208,000

640 Falcon Drive

Seller: Sarah Moore

Buyer: S5 Properties LLC

Sale Price: $10,000

695 Highland Drive

Seller: Lewis Rucker

Buyer: Steven Wagner

Sale Price: $350,000

3438 Ridgeview Road

Seller: Cynthia Medrando

Buyer: Darren & Anne Berry

Sale Price: $239,900

823 Columbine Street

Seller: William Roland

Buyer: Donnie Bohrer

Sale Price: $300,000

3547 Timberlane Drive

Seller: William Serio

Buyer: Peach Properties LLC

Sale Price: $135,000

900 E 9th Street

Seller: Sadye Morgan

Buyer: Cassandra Mercer

Sale Price: $290,000

447 Barbara Drive

Seller: Willard Richards

Buyer: Kolton & Amelia Miller

Sale Price: $335,000

917 E 9th Street

Seller: Rusty Cox

Buyer: Carl Davis

Sale Price: $284,500

Wilderness Ranches Lot 423

Seller: Matthew Arnold

Buyer: Harden Enterprise Serve LLC

Sale Price: $17,000

545 Lincoln Street

Seller: Paul Gustin

Buyer: John Roop

Sale Price: $170,000

748 Highland Drive

Seller: Linda Buckley

Buyer: Jerry Wyatt

Sale Price: $349,900

339 W 6th Street

Seller: Reggie Jones

Buyer: Robert & Kathy Lull

Sale Price: $275,000

1020 School Street

Seller: Charles Eschenburg

Buyer: Jack Moorman & Cassidy Gorham

Sale Price: $250,000

499 Behrman Street

Seller: Ted Mackey

Buyer: Calvin Vickers

Sale Price: $296,000

1088 E 7th Street

Seller: Sarah Baker

Buyer: Justin & Shelly Duzik

Sale Price: $73,000

2178 Wheatridge Drive

Seller: Christopher Moczkowski

Buyer: Pete Seewald

Sale Price: $410,000

1157 Lincoln Street

Seller: Jarrett Johnson

Buyer: John Camponeschi

Sale Price: $263,200

562 Stout Street

Seller: Michael Maxson

Buyer: Deneena Oberhansly

Sale Price: $230,000

556 Colorado Street

Seller: Mackenzi Frick

Buyer: Sydney Colding

Sale Price: $165,000

403 Birch Street

Seller: Crayton Seely

Buyer: Warren Hague

Sale Price: $295,000

1109 Sequoia Avenue

Seller: Marvin Cameron

Buyer: Ivan Burciaga

Sale Price: $165,000

673 Yampa Avenue

Seller: Jayme Sobieralski

Buyer: Gary & Carol Williams

Sale Price: $225,000

915 Alta Vista Drive

Seller: Susanne Neher

Buyer: Bradley Hanna

Sale Price: $420,000

471 Granite Road

Seller: Paul Bishop

Buyer: Titus Land Holdings LLC

Sale Price: $7,000

327 Forest Service Road

Seller: Ralph Falls

Buyer: Christopher Dinkler

Sale Price: $395,000

760 Barclay Street

Seller: Mary Pinkston

Buyer: Patricia Button

Sale Price: $193,500

1350 Sequoia Avenue

Seller: Janet Murray

Buyer: Carol Otis

Sale Price: $150,000

