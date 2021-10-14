Real Estate sales transactions
Recorded in the month of August
7710 County Road 33
Seller: Jomi Properties LLC
Buyer: Denise Schroeder
Sale Price: $125,000
2304 Timberlane Loop Road
Seller: Terry Garmon
Buyer: Daniel & Vera Wells
Sale Price: $22,500
n/a
Seller: David Davis
Buyer: Moab Food & Beverage CO LLC
Sale Price: $28,000
1375 County Road 22
Seller: David Linneman
Buyer: Adam Brewer
Sale Price: $230,000
1078 E 7th Street
Seller: Shannon Lee
Buyer: Korey Kavalauskas
Sale Price: $85,500
3857 W 6th Street
Seller: Karina Browning
Buyer: Suzanne Silveira
Sale Price: $149,900
635 Russell Street
Seller: Steven Wagner
Buyer: Benjamin & Audrey Kesler
Sale Price: $208,000
640 Falcon Drive
Seller: Sarah Moore
Buyer: S5 Properties LLC
Sale Price: $10,000
695 Highland Drive
Seller: Lewis Rucker
Buyer: Steven Wagner
Sale Price: $350,000
3438 Ridgeview Road
Seller: Cynthia Medrando
Buyer: Darren & Anne Berry
Sale Price: $239,900
823 Columbine Street
Seller: William Roland
Buyer: Donnie Bohrer
Sale Price: $300,000
3547 Timberlane Drive
Seller: William Serio
Buyer: Peach Properties LLC
Sale Price: $135,000
900 E 9th Street
Seller: Sadye Morgan
Buyer: Cassandra Mercer
Sale Price: $290,000
447 Barbara Drive
Seller: Willard Richards
Buyer: Kolton & Amelia Miller
Sale Price: $335,000
917 E 9th Street
Seller: Rusty Cox
Buyer: Carl Davis
Sale Price: $284,500
Wilderness Ranches Lot 423
Seller: Matthew Arnold
Buyer: Harden Enterprise Serve LLC
Sale Price: $17,000
545 Lincoln Street
Seller: Paul Gustin
Buyer: John Roop
Sale Price: $170,000
748 Highland Drive
Seller: Linda Buckley
Buyer: Jerry Wyatt
Sale Price: $349,900
339 W 6th Street
Seller: Reggie Jones
Buyer: Robert & Kathy Lull
Sale Price: $275,000
1020 School Street
Seller: Charles Eschenburg
Buyer: Jack Moorman & Cassidy Gorham
Sale Price: $250,000
499 Behrman Street
Seller: Ted Mackey
Buyer: Calvin Vickers
Sale Price: $296,000
1088 E 7th Street
Seller: Sarah Baker
Buyer: Justin & Shelly Duzik
Sale Price: $73,000
2178 Wheatridge Drive
Seller: Christopher Moczkowski
Buyer: Pete Seewald
Sale Price: $410,000
1157 Lincoln Street
Seller: Jarrett Johnson
Buyer: John Camponeschi
Sale Price: $263,200
562 Stout Street
Seller: Michael Maxson
Buyer: Deneena Oberhansly
Sale Price: $230,000
556 Colorado Street
Seller: Mackenzi Frick
Buyer: Sydney Colding
Sale Price: $165,000
403 Birch Street
Seller: Crayton Seely
Buyer: Warren Hague
Sale Price: $295,000
1109 Sequoia Avenue
Seller: Marvin Cameron
Buyer: Ivan Burciaga
Sale Price: $165,000
673 Yampa Avenue
Seller: Jayme Sobieralski
Buyer: Gary & Carol Williams
Sale Price: $225,000
915 Alta Vista Drive
Seller: Susanne Neher
Buyer: Bradley Hanna
Sale Price: $420,000
471 Granite Road
Seller: Paul Bishop
Buyer: Titus Land Holdings LLC
Sale Price: $7,000
327 Forest Service Road
Seller: Ralph Falls
Buyer: Christopher Dinkler
Sale Price: $395,000
760 Barclay Street
Seller: Mary Pinkston
Buyer: Patricia Button
Sale Price: $193,500
1350 Sequoia Avenue
Seller: Janet Murray
Buyer: Carol Otis
Sale Price: $150,000
