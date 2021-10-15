 Photos: Jungle Night at the 518 Wine Bar | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Jungle Night at the 518 Wine Bar

Clint Gabbert, left, and Kirstie McPherson pose for a photo at the 518 Wine Bar, which McPherson owns, on Jungle Night, Friday. Gabbert owns The Jungle Pet Shop, and was responsible for decking the Wine Bar with live plants in a jungle theme for the Friday event.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Clint Gabbert poses for a photo at the 518 Wine Bar on Jungle Night, Friday. Gabbert owns The Jungle Pet Shop, and was responsible for decking the Wine Bar with live plants in a jungle theme for the Friday event.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
The 518 Wine Bar was bedecked with live plants for Jungle Night Friday, put on in conjunction with The Jungle Pet Shop, which provided the plants.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Business
