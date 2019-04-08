New Yampa Valley Bar and Grill at golf course getting ready for patrons

It was once one of the nicest eateries in Craig.

Now under a new name and new management, the Yampa Valley Bar and Grill hopes to build on that success and is opening its doors to anyone hungry for a quick bite or thirsty enough for a cold brew.

According to the restaurant’s new manager, Cherissee Smith, she hopes to have enough food and booze to welcome lunch and dinner guests starting April 13. Smith said by opening both the golf course and restaurant now, her staff can use these next few weeks and months to prepare for an official grand opening and a 50th-anniversary celebration of the course this coming Memorial Day.

“It's our intent to slowly have a place the community can go eat and have a beverage,” said Gary Baysinger, Yampa Valley Golf Association board member and self-proclaimed dishwasher at the restaurant.

Over the winter, board members chipped in to help redo much of the bar and eating area of the restaurant. The result is a consistent decor that compliments the restaurant’s dark green marble bar. The quintessential view of the golf course from the main dining area still greets those who might visit one of the most picturesque venues in Craig.

The board has come before the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners several times to get their liquor license sorted out.

“We're applying for the liquor license through an LLC so we don't have to come back every year…” said Bud Bower, treasurer of the Yampa Valley Golf Club board, to commissioners at their March 26 meeting. “This way we can control the liquor license ourselves and we don't have to come see you every year.”

It may have taken a few applications to the state, but it seems the board has their paperwork in order — ready to serve golfers or Craig residents now that the greens have been snowblown and restaurant construction is complete.

“I think this is a good move for the golf course to get some stability out there,” said Commissioner Don Cook at their March 26 meeting.

For those interested in golfing at the course, the YVGA plans to have a beverage cart running all 18 holes and 42 acres of the park. The course will also likely hold a large tournament Memorial Day weekend to help celebrate the course’s 50th year — which could draw many tourists to the area.

“The golf course is a real asset to the people of Craig and this community,” Baysinger said.

Contact Clay Thorp at 970-875-1795 or cthorp@craigdailypress.com.