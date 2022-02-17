McPherson looking for ideas for use of new downtown building purchase

The building at 530 Russell St. was recently acquired by Kirstie McPherson, who is looking for ideas from the community on how to use the space come June, when the current lease ends.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Kirstie McPherson’s imprint on downtown Craig continues to grow, as the young entrepreneur is now looking for community input on her most recent property acquisition.

McPherson, who owns the Find and 518 Yampa Wine Bar, as well as the building where K S Creations is housed and some other spots in town, recently acquired 530 Russell St., marked at the moment as storage for fellow downtown business Moffat Mercantile. McPherson said the current lease on the building, which is just north of Cramer Flooring, extends through June, but after that she’s hoping she can follow the direction of the people as she determines how to use the space.

“It’s a good space, not super large, but really well insulated,” McPherson said Wednesday. “If we could get another renter (after June), it’d be great, but we’re also open to other ideas. We’ve talked about a commissary kitchen, and some people have suggested an event or meeting space. Maybe a food truck park? Really, insert any random idea here. I want to know what everybody wants.”

McPherson said the building, which includes ample off-street parking, is roughly 900 square feet inside, and it includes an exterior outbuilding as well.

“It’s a good location, still downtown,” she said. “It’d be good warehouse space, but also a good retail location.”

The building is one story and has a bathroom, McPherson said, as well as a large garage door. She said it’s zoned commercial. Anyone with an idea or a desire to rent can contact McPherson at the Wine Bar or the Find, both located at 518 Yampa Ave.

“We’ll do something creative with it,” she said. “But if there’s a need, we’re also open to ideas.”