 January real estate sales transactions | CraigDailyPress.com
January real estate sales transactions

Business Business |

Real estate transactions recorded in the month of January, 2022.

705-711 Tucker Street

Seller: Francisco Ramos

Buyer: Derek & Makayla Duran

Sale Price: $505,000

1191 Sunrise Lane

Seller: Calla Cook

Buyer: Kama Investments LLC

Sale Price: $75,000

1240 Barclay Street

Seller: Alice Haughey

Buyer: Zachery & Kelli Wamboldt

Sale Price: $275,000

833 Washington Street

Seller: Matthew Hammer

Buyer: Ryan Cashmore

Sale Price: $349,500

140 Drop Tine Court

Seller: Edward Davis

Buyer: Mikell & Misty Peterson

Sale Price: $67,000

Beaver Drive

Seller: Tonya Griffith

Buyer: Steve & Denise Perich

Sale Price: $31,000

193 Barker Street

Seller: Matthew Arola

Buyer: Wesley & Sharon Strickland

Sale Price: $226,900

55 Western Avenue

Seller: Cristina Livingston

Buyer: Anthony & Karen Rankin

Sale Price: $365,000

E 9th Street #2 Lot: 17 Block

Seller: Charles Grobe

Buyer: Jamie & Maria Esquivel

Sale Price: $30,000

E 9th Street #2 Lot: 18 Block

Seller: Charles Grobe

Buyer: Jamie & Maria Esquivel

Sale Price: $30,000

3657 Juniper Place

Seller: Jenny Mosher

Buyer: Demirose Noda

Sale Price: $147,000

815 Pence Drive

Seller: Hilliard J Forbes Living Trust

Buyer: Kent & Jessica Binder

Sale Price: $198,900

424 Sage Court

Seller: Guadalupe Bustamante

Buyer: Jose Contreras

Sale Price: 80,0000

