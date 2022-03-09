January real estate sales transactions
Real estate transactions recorded in the month of January, 2022.
705-711 Tucker Street
Seller: Francisco Ramos
Buyer: Derek & Makayla Duran
Sale Price: $505,000
1191 Sunrise Lane
Seller: Calla Cook
Buyer: Kama Investments LLC
Sale Price: $75,000
1240 Barclay Street
Seller: Alice Haughey
Buyer: Zachery & Kelli Wamboldt
Sale Price: $275,000
833 Washington Street
Seller: Matthew Hammer
Buyer: Ryan Cashmore
Sale Price: $349,500
140 Drop Tine Court
Seller: Edward Davis
Buyer: Mikell & Misty Peterson
Sale Price: $67,000
Beaver Drive
Seller: Tonya Griffith
Buyer: Steve & Denise Perich
Sale Price: $31,000
193 Barker Street
Seller: Matthew Arola
Buyer: Wesley & Sharon Strickland
Sale Price: $226,900
55 Western Avenue
Seller: Cristina Livingston
Buyer: Anthony & Karen Rankin
Sale Price: $365,000
E 9th Street #2 Lot: 17 Block
Seller: Charles Grobe
Buyer: Jamie & Maria Esquivel
Sale Price: $30,000
E 9th Street #2 Lot: 18 Block
Seller: Charles Grobe
Buyer: Jamie & Maria Esquivel
Sale Price: $30,000
3657 Juniper Place
Seller: Jenny Mosher
Buyer: Demirose Noda
Sale Price: $147,000
815 Pence Drive
Seller: Hilliard J Forbes Living Trust
Buyer: Kent & Jessica Binder
Sale Price: $198,900
424 Sage Court
Seller: Guadalupe Bustamante
Buyer: Jose Contreras
Sale Price: 80,0000
