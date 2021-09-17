How’s Biz: LPL Financial and Altitude Financial Services continue apace in wild times

Dean Brosious, left, and Justin Kawcak are the men behind LPL Financial and Altitude Financial Services in Craig.

Courtesy photos

Nothing’s easy for financial planning these days, especially in Craig.

As the sands shift beneath the feet of practically everyone in the region, LPL Financial and Altitude Financial Sercies in Craig continues to work to help locals prepare for the future.

“We work with a lot of people who are recent retirees that have maybe worked for the power plant or the mine,” said Justin Kawcak, a financial advisor and investment consultant and partner with the firm. “Maybe they’ve saved through their employer, and are looking to retire, and need somebody to help them have a financially successful retirement. We do a lot in terms of wealth management, asset allocation, the whole holistic financial planning approach.”

Kawcak and his partner, Dean Brosious, have been in business for years in Craig. The current partnership is relatively new, having come together in 2019. But both have been in Craig for a very long time. Kawcak graduated from Moffat County High School.

Business is good, even if it’s been a wild time.

“One of our largest competitors is the online platform,” Kawcak said. “We just try to provide experienced advice and excellent service any time we can. A lot of people like the fact that when they call in they have a person to talk to, someone to visit with. Between our experience in business and our other staff people, sometimes you need someone who can look at things and provide different advice.”

The company is working to develop an online platform that Kawcak said will bring the best of both worlds

“Business is good, but we’re continuously focused and cognitive of our surroundings,” he said. “That’s maybe another area where people appreciate our services and our experiences. If you talk about political environment, financial, economic, COVID-19, where the rates are now, where they may go — just the general financial climate and all the different variables of looking forward. Business is good, and we’re trying to balance things appropriately.”

Kawcak said the unpredictability of this moment in time makes his job a little more stressful.

“I always joke to people not to lose sleep over their accounts,” he said. “Dean and I are losing enough sleep for them, doing what’s best for everybody.”

The company is focused on being a good local citizen, too, Kawcak said.

“We do a lot for local businesses, supporting the local community,” he said. “We’re making sure to be wherever we can, different events, functions, nonprofits. We buy local. We do those things I’m not sure an online brokerage can do or does do. I think there’s value in that.”

Kawcak said the business is constantly growing and improving, with an eye to continue to provide fantastic service for their local customers.

“I’m approaching 10 years in the industry, I’ve got 30 or 40 to go,” he said. “It’s nice loving what you do and enjoying where you live and the people you work with. We’re going to be here a long time doing the right thing.”