How’s Biz: Kitchn a la More fills a niche downtown

Kitchen a la More sells kitchen gadgets, specialty foods, oils, vinegars and more.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Not long ago, Craig residents looking for kitchen necessities almost lost their downtown supplier. Then Lynnette Siedschlaw and her family bought the space and opened Kitchen a la More in 2017.

“We didn’t take over anything from (the old owners). We started from scratch,” she said. “We felt that there would still be a need for a kitchen shop in town. There really wasn’t any retail on this side of downtown, either. I bought plenty of (kitchen goods) myself, but neither of us had any retail experience.”

The store, located at 577 Yampa Ave. across from Alice Pleasant Park, is known for its selection of cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, dining products and barware. Currently, six people help keep the store up and running, including two part-time employees, Siedschlaw’s husband and their children.

In addition to kitchen ware, the store also features a selection of specialty food and drinks. It’s these products, Siedschlaw said, that are the most popular at the store and keep customers coming back for more.

“I would say the oils and vinegars we have here are the main things (that are the most popular),” Siedschlaw said. “Coffee and different teas are also popular among customers. That brings them in every few weeks for more when they run out.”

Siedschlaw added that business lately at Kitchen a la More has been good. Much like other downtown businesses and retailers, the end of the year means a boost in sales as the year heads toward the holiday season.

“It’s been good,” she said. “The fourth quarter is always the biggest quarter, and our community has been amazing during COVID.”

Complete with a new sidewalk and storefront, which was completed after just eight weeks, Siedschlaw said that one of her favorite parts of working at the store is getting to know her customers and working within the downtown community.

“(My favorite part of owning Kitchen a la More) is being part of the community,” she said “It’s definitely something the community needs, and I love working with people.”