How’s Biz: Downtown Books continues to be a place of connection

Downtown Books on Yampa Avenue.

Eliza Noe / Craig Press

As the City of Craig’s downtown businesses gear up for holiday shopping, Liane Davis-Kling is doing the same at Downtown Books.

The bookstore, located at 525 Yampa Ave. after being housed in several different locations over the decades, is now in a period Davis-Kling calls “an in-between.” The summer rush has died down, and there’s still time to prepare before the holiday rush.

“Christmas is always the busiest time,” Davis-Kling said. “In October and November, it gets a little busier. That’s how it is for most retailers, and that includes booksellers.”

In addition to selling new and used books, the bookstore also has a coffee shop. One exciting addition to the new location is a full-sized refrigerator, meaning that cold and iced drinks can be sold year-round, something that hasn’t been possible in the past. Davis-Kling said this also opens up opportunities for items like seasonal drinks.

Currently, there are four employees at Downtown Books, including Davis-Kling. Three are part-time and cover various areas of the store, and she also has several volunteers that help the place run. The bookstore is also a hub for local community events, including monthly meetings with the newspaper, weekly meetings with the school district superintendent and meetings with the downtown business association, to name a few. The bookstore also hosts poetry club and three community book clubs.

“(To prevent scheduling problems) It’s basically just me saying ‘We can’t overlap,’” Davis-Kling said. “I volunteered for the Downtown Business Association meetings to be there since I was already there. Then the Rotary Club asked if they could come in. Then we had Coffee and a Newspaper. Those are all in the morning. In the evenings, we’ll have trivia sometimes. We haven’t done as much at night since we’re still working on stuff. Wine, Women and Wealth comes in for some evenings.”

This, Davis-Kling said, has made the bookstore a place of connection, something that she’s always enjoyed doing herself — whether it’s connecting a person with their next read or making connections between people in the community. It’s part of the reason she initially bought the bookstore in December of 2014.

“First of all, I have always loved to read,” she said. “When I taught government and history, I liked to share the books that covered those areas we were talking about in class that would be interesting to read. With the bookstore, I just sort of fell into it. And I like to be a connection in the community. I like to connect people.”