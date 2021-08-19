How’s biz: County fairs and hunting season keep Mountain Meat Packing busy

Members of the Mountain Meat Packing team work their trade at the facility on Lincoln Street.

Courtesy photo

Now that the fall months are fast upon us, Jeff Baysinger and his crew at Mountain Meat Packing will stay extremely busy for the next six months.

Baysinger said county fairs and hunting in the area keeps him and his 14 employees up and going at their processing business until at least February.

Working 12-hour days from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., workers at Mountain Meat Packing begin bright and early, beginning with organizing the freezers and continuing the day with meat processing, including sausage, beef and big game.

“My favorite part is getting to work with my family,” Baysinger said. “I get to work with my son, and there are always grandkids coming in and out.”

Baysinger’s grandfather, Loren Baysinger, started the business almost 50 years ago, in 1977, and now four generations of the Baysinger family have helped keep it running. Loren Baysinger died last week, but the business continues to stay with the Baysinger family.

While Baysinger said he loves working with his family the most, he also commended his entire staff for the work they put in at the business.

“I have some of the best workers in Moffat County,” he said. “They’re loyal. They work all the time, and they’re ambitious. I couldn’t ask for a better team.”

Mountain Meat Packing provides services for many types of meat, including beef, pork, lamb, poultry, sausage, bundles, specialty meats and big game processing. They are open for customers from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Mountain Meat Packing is located at 291 Lincoln St. in Craig.