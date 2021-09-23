How’s Biz: Chef Jon’s Table bringing unique offering to Craig

Chef Jon Fox poses with the menu board for his forthcoming venture, Chef Jon's Table, outside the VFW in Craig, where he rents space for his kitchen.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Jon Fox says he was sort of forced into business.

The trained chef was selling food out of his house. Turns out, as he discovered, you can’t do that. Gotta have a license.

But his informal customers demanded the food keep coming. So he’s finding a way.

Chef Jon’s Table, the forthcoming venture from the Nebraskan-turned-Craig resident Fox, will offer something that just isn’t found in Craig before now. In essence, Fox is becoming an affordable personal chef for as many customers as will have him.

Currently working to establish business out of the VFW basement kitchen, Fox said this business model is to provide take-home full, balanced meals for customers.

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

“I’m a whole new concept,” he said. “With the pandemic and COVID this and that, people don’t want to be in crowds. So I wanted to provide a good takeaway food that’s better than fast food. A lot of menus here in town are very similar, so I wanted to offer something different.”

From pulled pork sandwiches to beef stew to bison lasagna, chicken and waffles and more, Fox said the menu will change daily and won’t repeat for weeks.

“I can keep prices low because it’s all pre-ordered, and I have virtually zero food waste,” Fox said. “I shop daily for what I’m making, only buy what I need. Most of my dinners are $15 or so, and Fridays you get soup, salad, half loaf of bread for just $10. I make it all.”

Customers call ahead in the morning to place their orders based on the one-meal-a-day menu that Fox says will show up on his social media platforms weekly.

“They pick the time to pick it up, I prepare it so it’s fresh before they come and ready to go,” he said.

After starting in the Chow Hall before it closed, Fox said he was slated to go into the new Warehouse Food Hall, but the deal fell apart.

But the VFW space will work perfectly for him, he said.

“This is all the space I need,” Fox said. “I can use it for catering too, which is nice. And the VFW it’s perfect because it helps them, too.”

To learn more about Chef Jon’s Table, check out his Facebook, where he’s listed as the same, or Instagram, where he’s listed as Chef Jon Fox, or call 970-734-3500.