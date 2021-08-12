How’s Biz? Abbey Carpets by Braia is ‘Busy as we want to be’
Dennis Braia has seen a lot of changes in his store in the last few years.
Once downtown, now Abbey Carpets by Braia is on 4th Street near City Hall.
Once employing eight people, now Braia is the sole full-time member of the team, as he subcontracts with a half dozen flooring contractors.
But, he says, things couldn’t be better.
“I’m as busy as we want to be,” Braia said, motioning to a cork board full of orders.
Abbey Carpets by Braia, formerly referred to as Abbey Carpet & Flooring, Braia said, has been in business since 1970 — more than 50 years. His “nicest-store-in-town” downtown location was left for new digs at 211 W. 4th Street almost three years ago. And, while vinyl flooring isn’t in vogue the way it used to be — vinyl paneling is — he can hardly keep up with the demand.
“I’m doing local and commercial. I can’t complain,” Braia said.
Fully stocked with samples of flooring of all kinds, Abbey Carpets by Braia’s large standalone facility is part showroom, part warehouse.
“It’s a fantastic location,” Braia said. “I get people from all over Utah, coming through because they’ve got cabins in Steamboat, they pop in.”
Though he left the old location for another reason, Braia said that the move has been huge for business.
“It’s big-time better, double-plus the volume,” he said. “Not double, double-plus.”
Braia said the company does everything. They’ll move furniture, tear out old floors, install whatever a customer needs, of course provide the product and more — although it’s not him doing the work anymore.
“I gave up laying two years ago, getting too old for this,” Braia said.
