Home on the range: Whitaker’s Hamilton Market

Billy Schuerman
For the Craig Press
Whitaker's Hamilton Market in Hamilton, Colorado on Dec. 21, 2021. Kacie and Jon Whitaker opened the store on Sept. 6, 2020 with hopes of becoming a local option for Hamilton residents to find general goods, as well as a place for travelers to stop in and grab small, handmade souvenirs. "We don't really have anything out here that you can get all your goods from," owner Jon Whitaker said. "I want to get some household supplies and some lumber supplies so people don't have to drive all the way to Craig for everything."
Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press
(From left) Kacie Whitaker, Jon Whitaker and son Hunter Whitaker, stand for a portrait in front of Whitaker's Hamilton Market in Hamilton, Colorado on Dec. 21, 2021. Jon has hopes to continue expanding the store to include dog play areas and child play areas so travelers have a place to rest while on the road. “13 is the only major road this far west that connects to I-70,” Jon Whitaker said. “We get a lot of traffic through here because of that.
Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press
Hunter Whitaker, 4, (right) helps Hamilton resident Boyd Waitman in Whitaker's Hamilton Market in Hamilton, Colorado, on Dec. 22, 2021. “I haven’t been here in almost 30 years,” Waitman said. “The last time I was here, my boss at the mine bought all of us workers and our wives dinner.” Jon and Kacie Whitaker took over the store in September to turn it into a general store.
Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press
Hunter Whitaker, 4, (right) wanders while his parents, Jon and Kacie Whitaker place a billboard on the side of CO-13 south of Hamilton, Colorado, on Dec. 22, 2021. The family hopes the handmade billboard will attract more attention to the store.
Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press
Assorted goods hang from a wall at Whitaker's Hamilton Market in Hamilton, Colorado on Dec. 21, 2021. “We want to sell a little of everything,” owner Jon Whitaker said.
Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press
Owner Kacie Whitaker holds a handmade souvenir at Whitaker's Hamilton Market in Hamilton, Colorado on Dec. 21, 2021. "We are still in our soft opening right now," Whitaker said. "We want to hold a grand opening in the spring with a barbecue and make it a big event.” Traffic through the store right now is sporadic but the owners hope a grand opening will get the word out.
Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press

