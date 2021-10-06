Fessler’s Barbershop opens Tuesday in new location on west side

Joshua Fessler of Fessler's Barbershop cuts Jaiden Smith's hair Tuesday during the soft opening of the new Fessler's location on the west side of Craig.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Joshua Fessler has been dreaming about this.

Fessler, who’s been cutting hair for a dozen years — in Craig for five — has finally opened his dream shop.

After four years in a small space downtown, Fessler’s new barbershop enjoyed its soft opening Tuesday ahead of a grand opening date yet to be determined. The old house just west of the Wendy’s on W. Victory Way is now the new home of Fessler’s expanding haircutting enterprise.

“It’s everything to me,” Fessler said of what this new step means. “It’s been a dream of mine. I started down next to Jackson’s Office Supply. I was there four years (and) wanted something bigger.”

Fessler’s new space, at 1298 W. Victory Way, features a second chair, a hair wash station, a comfortable waiting area, a full kitchen and room for more.

“I wanted more chairs, an environment people could feel comfortable coming to,” he said. “We can offer different things, want to have more people here cutting hair, wet bar supplies — coffee, tea, soda — a comfortable place where people can come get your haircut, enjoy yourself.”

The work to convert the century-old house into a viable place of business — complete with ADA accessibility throughout — was taxing. Fessler completed the job over the course of 30 days, closing his downtown location Sept. 3 and opening back up this week.

“I probably myself alone put in 2,000 hours, probably more,” Fessler said. “All new electrical, framing, plumbing — a concrete parking lot, a new deck, ramp, all ADA-approved. We’ve got a handicap-accessible bathroom, accessible everything. Anyone comes in, with a wheelchair or elderly with a walker, crutches, we have it. And van-accessible parking.”

A priority for Fessler was to be able to add walk-in clients. His personal haircutting schedule fills up so quickly that it’s rarely possible for him on his own, so he’s become a job creator.

“I have a lady hired to do walk-ins,” he said. “I’m still expanding, too, a lot more. Trying to get things rolling — this is a soft opening, but I have to get other rooms done and hire more people to cut hair, maybe massage.”

Fessler was cutting head after head Tuesday morning, as a steady stream came through the door to sit in his chair.

“I didn’t want to be out for the public for too long,” he said. “I wanted to be here taking care of people. But it’s going to come together.”