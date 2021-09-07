Fessler’s Barbershop closes downtown location, working to open new spot on west side

The signage for Fessler's Barbershop is gone and the windows are papered up, as the door sports a sign explaining the shop's move down the street to the west part of town.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Josh Fessler has shut down his downtown location at 112 W. Victory Way as of last Friday, but Fessler’s Barbershop won’t be gone for long.

Fessler said that he’s purchased and is in the process of preparing to open a new, larger location on the west side of town near the Wendy’s. The new address will be at 1298 W. Victory Way.

While Fessler said there’s no opening date yet, the latest he expects to return to business is Oct. 1, though he said sooner is possible, depending on the speed of the renovation.