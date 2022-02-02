Craig Village Inn to close end of February

Craig’s Village Inn will close down operations permanently Feb. 27.

A manager, who preferred not to provide a name, confirmed by phone that the restaurant’s staff was informed Wednesday morning by the eatery’s district manager that the restaurant would close before the end of this month.

According to the manager, the reasoning given was the location wasn’t bringing in enough business to sustain the establishment.

The manager estimated between 27 and 30 employees worked at the Craig location, with nearly all being full-time employees.

A somber scene was described by an onlooker and the manager, but the latter noted that Village Inn is trying to help employees find new employment, either at other locations or other establishments.

The feeling among most employees was described by the manager as being still in “shock.”

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.