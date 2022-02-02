Craig Village Inn to close end of February
Craig’s Village Inn will close down operations permanently Feb. 27.
A manager, who preferred not to provide a name, confirmed by phone that the restaurant’s staff was informed Wednesday morning by the eatery’s district manager that the restaurant would close before the end of this month.
According to the manager, the reasoning given was the location wasn’t bringing in enough business to sustain the establishment.
The manager estimated between 27 and 30 employees worked at the Craig location, with nearly all being full-time employees.
A somber scene was described by an onlooker and the manager, but the latter noted that Village Inn is trying to help employees find new employment, either at other locations or other establishments.
The feeling among most employees was described by the manager as being still in “shock.”
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Craig Village Inn to close end of February
Craig’s Village Inn will close down operations permanently Feb. 27.