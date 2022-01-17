Craig transplant brings new finish carpentry business

Tanner Coulter and his family were looking for somewhere to spread out a bit.

The Coulters, who most recently lived in Steamboat Springs, just weeks ago purchased a home on some land west of town with room for horses and a shop. Out of that shop, Coulter runs Coulter Carpentry.

“I mostly do installs in the field — finish carpentry, taking on jobs ready to trim,” Coulter said. “I do remodels or new construction, and I’m kind of dipping my toes into the custom cabinetry business. And I do some furniture making. It’s all out of my double garage serving as a woodshop.”

Coulter Carpentry still largely serves Steamboat construction and remodels, but it’s Coulter’s hope to ply his decade of carpentry experience closer to home as much as possible, as well.

“My main goal is making sure I provide value to somebody I’m working for,” Coulter said. “Meaning I can deliver them a great product for a reasonable price and time frame. I see a lot of over-promise, under-deliver in Steamboat, and my goal is to do the opposite and provide somebody with the highest level of quality they can hope to find — and do so with a budget in mind, as well.”

Coulter is from Eagle, and his wife is from Steamboat. He said Craig offered the most “bang for our buck, land-to-money-wise.”

“I’d love to be working closer to home more,” he said. “Not driving an hour to work. That’s a short-term and mid-term goal — to start servicing the Craig area as much as I can. Hopefully there’s some new construction happening soon that I can jump in and help get some homes finished, as well as remodeling. And custom cabinetry doesn’t need to be in a new house.”

Coulter Carpentry can be reached at 970-376-7940.