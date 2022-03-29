Craig Realtor Meek earns new designation

Brandi Meek



Brandi Meek, the president of the Craig Association of Realtors and part of Cornerstone Realty, earned a new GRI designation, according to a release.

The Graduate REALTOR Institute (GRI) is a nationally recognized designation. It’s the mark of a real estate professional who has made the commitment to provide a high level of professional services by securing a strong foundation, according to the release.

“The GRI designation encompasses 15 specific classes involving 60 hours of education in all areas of Real Estate, including Investments, Negotiations, Environmental and Construction, to name a few,” the release reads. “This education goes far and above the classes required for licensure, imparting critical skills to guide clients through the process. When you are making big decisions, choose a Realtor who is dedicated and knowledgeable.”

Meek can be reached at Cornerstone Realty or at 970-629-9762.