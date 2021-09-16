Craig Association of Realtors to work with Love INC to help families have Thanksgiving

The Craig Association of Realtors gathered for its annual banquet Wednesday at Vallarta's. Many members pose for a picture holding their Thanksgiving boxes to be donated to Love INC.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

The Craig Association of Realtors had its annual banquet Wednesday, installing new officers and announcing this year’s community service project.

This year, the association will be partnering with Love INC in the latter’s annual Thanksgiving box program.

Each Realtor’s office will have a box that members will work to fill with Thanksgiving donations. Each office will also make a donation to the program.

Love INC, which stands for “Love In the Name of Christ” works with multiple churches in Northwest Colorado to help provide services and goods to needy families.