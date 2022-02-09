Centennial Mall pulled off the market as owners evaluate new direction for largely abandoned shopping center

A chainsaw-whittled eagle stands in the west end of the nearly abandoned Centennial Mall, which the owners' real estate agent says is on the road to a revamp.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Craig could be close to getting a new mall.

It’d go right where the old mall was, and where, for a number of years, a nearly abandoned shell of a once-populated retail center used to be.

The Centennial Mall owners are actively looking to revitalize and revamp their nearly empty property. The partners who own the mall — both live outside of the area but within the state — have pulled it off the market, and are meeting with community leaders to work on a plan to attract retailers and businesses to the mall. This could include at least one “big box” store.

The owners, said real estate agent Pam Haynes by phone Wednesday afternoon, are meeting with Craig mayor Ryan Hess, Craig manager of economic development Shannon Scott — who is also the primary staff liaison for the Craig Urban Renewal Authority, in which area the mall is located — city manager Peter Brixius and Frank Moe Friday morning to start to formulate the plan. Moe, who had worked toward purchasing the mall to turn it into a planned Yampa Valley Adventure Center, recently backed out of the purchase, citing health and business reasons.

According to Haynes, the owners intend to purchase the plans to the Adventure Center and are considering incorporating it — on perhaps a smaller scale than Moe had planned — into the future of the mall.

“We’re doing something,” Haynes said with a measure of excitement in her voice. “We’re refacing it, putting the roof on, some of what (Moe) was going to do. And then we’ll bring in a big box store and shopping.”

Haynes pointed out that some of the Adventure Center involved retail, and those entities that Moe had worked with on bringing to his project might still be open to coming to a revamped, if more traditional, shopping mall.

“We’re tweaking the plan, but it’s what works for the community,” Haynes said. “Regrouping, meeting with Frank, the mayor, the city manager, Shannon with CURA — we’re putting together and bringing ideas he has and they have and getting a full idea Friday.”

Haynes said the Dollar Tree will be expanding, as well as the Domino’s. Sister Liquors, she anticipates, and the nail salon inside the mall are likely to remain in place.

“We’re taking new leasing,” she said. “We’re doing specials. Everything is negotiable. Just has to make business sense.”

Haynes invited not only leasing inquiries but also ideas for retailers — both specific franchises and types of stores — about which community members might get excited. She invited anyone to call her directly at 970-234-2988, her number at EXP Realty / LLC.

“The owners are really about what the community is looking for,” she said. “Any feedback you’ve got, this would be the time to call with ideas.”