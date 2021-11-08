Business-minded youngsters compete at FBLA and DECA event

Polly Senko (left) and Hailey Tuller (right) talk in between events at FBLA/DECA district competition at CNCC.

Eliza Noe / Craig Press

Monday, some of the region’s young up-and-comers met in Craig to test their business acumen.

Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Craig campus hosted the district competition for area schools’ Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) clubs. Winners at the district competition Monday qualify for the state competition in Denver.

Students at the event compete in several different categories and prepare ahead of time before their competitions. For some students, their competition is a problem-solving event, where they are given a business-related problem or scenario and they have 10 minutes to prepare an answer or solution to a panel of judges. Judges are local business owners who volunteer to help with the competition.

Anjolee Whittle, a competitor in one of the competition’s events, said that DECA competitions have helped her with public speaking and interviews. FBLA and DECA’s competitions cover various aspects of business, including hotel management, financing and human resources.

“It gives us really good skills,” Whittle said. “It sets you up for future interviews, and our interviews are so much easier now. You can just talk to the person.”

Kaelyn Lacefield said that the real-life business experience is one of her favorite parts of competing in DECA. She said she also enjoys meeting kids from other schools and competing against them.

“A lot of (the competitions are), you’re working for a company that sells products, and you’re trying to figure out the best way to promote and advertise your company,” Lacefield said. “That includes things like discounts or just promoting to your target audience and that’s depending on how that’s written out in your roleplay.”

Hailey Tuller, a junior who was also competing on Monday, said that since competitions have various categories, it’s easy to choose an event that reflects her interests. Her friend, Polly Senko, enjoys sports, so she chose a sports management category.

“It really helps us get ready for the future,” Tuller said. “Most of us here want some sort of future within the business realm, so it really helps us get prepared for that — especially with speaking with higher-ups as much as we can.”