Business is booming at Yampa Valley Kids daycare

Things happened quickly for Samantha Wilson and Yampa Valley Kids daycare after the state of Colorado approved the center’s operating license in January.

Since opening Jan. 7, it’s been a whirlwind for Wilson and her team. Shortly after opening the doors for good, YVK has had to expand, turning the reception room into an additional daycare room for toddlers 3 years and older, allowing the burgeoning local business to meet the needs of its community.

“The building is currently licensed for us to accommodate 35 children, but with us expanding, and creating an additional room, once we have the license inspector come back we’ll certify for 45 children,” Wilson said.

Previously, YVK had three rooms that held infants from newborns to 24 months, 2 years to 3 years, and then a toddler room of 3 and up. Now, YVK has an infant room up to 12 months, a second infant room for 12 months to 24 months, 2-3 year olds, and then 3 and up.

“It’s going really well here,” Wilson said. “It’s been a lot of fun, for sure. We weren’t expecting to expand so quickly, but it’s been a lot of fun. The first week was really crazy, just trying to get into routines and making the kids comfortable, but the funnest thing is seeing the kids so excited to come and seeing their friends here.”

Although YVK had to expand to a fourth room, Wilson says they’re still not at full enrollment. YVK takes drop-offs, part-time, and full-time enrollments.

Wilson encouraged area parents in need of the child care service to contact her.

“Please, just reach out and talk with me if you’re interested,” she said. “We’re very accommodating; we can make something work that fits your needs.”

Parents interested in sending their children to the daycare can contact Wilson at Yampavalleykids@gmail.com, or reach her by phone at 970-824-1191.

