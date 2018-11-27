Business Buzz: Yampa Valley Gives Day rally set for Thursday in Craig

Many Moffat County nonprofit organizations will rally on the lawn of the courthouse in Craig on Thursday, Nov. 29, to call attention to Yampa Valley Gives Day.



For the ninth year, Community First Foundation and FirstBank are presenting Colorado Gives Day — a statewide celebration to increase online charitable giving and one the most successful give days in the nation. Yampa Valley Gives Day, the regional effort, will celebrate its fourth year in 2018. In 2017, Yampa Valley Gives raised more than $750,000 in 24 hours.



A county commissioner is scheduled to attend and proclaim Dec. 4 as Colorado Gives Day in the Yampa Valley. Representatives from Yampa Valley Community Foundation and the Yampa Valley Gives Board will make remarks



Weather permitting, the rally will begin at 10 a.m. and end by 10:30 Thursday, Nov. 29, on the front lawn of the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way.



Donations are accepted online at yampavalleygives.org, an online giving resource featuring more than 60 local nonprofits. The website provides comprehensive, up-to-date information and an easy way to support nonprofits online.

Free Spree Dollars available for shopping local through Friday

Shop at a city sales tax-licensed business in Craig between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, keep the receipts, and take them to the Craig Chamber of Commerce by Dec. 7 to receive free Spree Dollars. Earn $5 in Spree Dollars for every $50 spent and up to $30 in free Spree Dollars per individual.

Special Spree Dollars must be spent locally by Dec. 22. A total of $15,000 dollars in rebates are available. Only purchases of goods eligible for city sales tax will count, and tobacco, gasoline, utilities, and pharmaceuticals do not qualify for the rebate.

Eyecare Specialties to hold patient appreciation mixer

A Craig Chamber of Commerce after-hours mixer will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Eyecare Specialties, 460 Perching St., to encourage the community to see the new styles of frames from Skaga, Flexon, Tura, Costa, and Oakley. Take advantage of savings offered Nov. 29, only, and to learn about the newest lens technology.

Office tours and equipment demonstrations will be available, and attendees will be entered to win door prizes, such as prescription glasses, Jimmy Choo Sunglasses, Wiley X Sunglasses, and more.

Pregnancy, Family Center to host Christmas open house Dec. 8

The Yampa Valley Pregnancy Center has relocated and invites the community for a Christmas Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Tour the new location and enjoy Christmas cookies, hot apple cider, or cocoa before heading to the Festival of Trees events. The center is located at 538 Breeze St.

Craig Press, CMEDP solicit business news

The Craig Press and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership have a cooperative agreement to share news from businesses and industry with the community in the "Business Buzz" section, which runs each Wednesday in the Craig Press. The entities are seeking news items to share through the weekly section.

"This partnership gives us a unique opportunity to share the positive happenings within our business community — new employees, added service lines, expanded and renovated locations, and more," said CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Perry. "There's plenty of news to be celebrated within our community, and I am pleased to be a part of this program."

To share news about your business or another business in Moffat County, contact Craig Press Business Reporter Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or news@CraigDailyPress.com or Perry at 970-620-4370 at director@cmedp.com.