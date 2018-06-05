Business Buzz: Yampa Valley Electric Association changes business office hours

Yampa Valley Electric Association has changed its hours of operation.

"To better serve its members, beginning on June 4, Yampa Valley Electric Association will change its office hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., from the current business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m," according to a news release from the association. "The days of operation will continue to be Monday through Friday, excluding specific holidays."



The decision to modify the office hours was based on factors that included the following.

• Better alignment with the needs of the members, whose heaviest call periods and in-person visits are between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with members often waiting outside before the doors open.

• Improving alignment of department work schedules, which allows for better collaboration, producing improved service to members.



The current process for before or after-hours communications will remain the same. YVEA will continue to offer call service 24 hours per day, seven days per week for power outages or other emergency issues. Call 970-879-1160 or 888-873-9832.



Likewise, YVEA's current bill payment options remain the same and are as follows.

• 24-hour secure pay-by-phone – 970-871-2260.

• SmartHub – download the device on a mobile device or click on the SmartHub icon at yvea.com.

• Dropbox locations: The City Market locations in Craig and Steamboat Springs, and Hayden Mercantile.

• Payments mailed to 2211 Elk River Road, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487.



For more information about YVEA, visit yvea.com or call 970-879-1160.

Freedom Hooves seeks riders, volunteers

Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding of Northwest Colorado connects the healing power of the horse with the needs of the community. Therapeutic riding is offered to riders with cognitive, developmental, emotional, physical and sensory needs. The organization uses "Ranch Hands" — at-risk youth age 12 to 18 — as part of the program. Ranch hands learn job skills, along with horsemanship.

The organization also provides riding for Horizons Specialized Services to expand opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. The Family Services program supports healing processes begun in traditional counseling. The Veterans Program has therapists alongside veterans through horsemanship activities.

Openings are limited. Volunteers are also being sought for some opportunities. No experience is required. The community is invited to help train therapy horses from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Participant and volunteer applications are available at freedomhooves.org.

Free home energy assessments available



Late spring and early summer are still good times to sign up for a free home energy assessment through the nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council. New funding is available for 15 free residential energy reviews for homes that do not have Atmos Energy natural gas service in Routt and Moffat counties on a first-come, first-served basis.



This safety and energy efficiency assessment is also a great opportunity before starting home remodeling or repair projects to locate air and energy leaks and other potential energy saving opportunities. Homeowners and renters with high utility bills, drafty homes, pipes that freeze or cold areas in their homes are encouraged to sign up at energysmartcolorado.com by clicking the "For Your Home" button.

Customers with both YVEA and primary home heating by Atmos Energy also are eligible for free assessments. For questions contact Suzie@yvsc.org or 871-9299 ext. 104.

Learn more about I-9's June 13

Are you in charge of new hire paperwork? Need to know more about I-9's? Learn what to look for in employment verification documents, and ensure compliance with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Image Program, the Department of Human Services’ E-verify and eligibility verification documents. The training will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 13 in Craig.

RSVP for location information at 970-824-3246 or colleen.wilkinson@state.co.us.

2018 Community Grant applications due July 13



The Yampa Valley Community Foundation Annual Community Grant Cycle opened May 21. New for 2018, all grant requests for General Operating support must be approved by YVCF staff before submitting a grant application. Grants applications are due July 13. and organizations will be notified of awards in late September. For more information visit yvcf.org/non-profits/apply-for-a-grant or contact Emily Beyer at emily@yvcf.org or 970-879-8632.

Website provides tools to launch new businesses

MyBizColorado provides a single path to interact with multiple state agencies, cutting red tape and expediting the process for a business start-up. The new system was announced June 5 by Gov. John Hickenlooper and Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

"I know the challenges facing start-up businesses," Hickenlooper said. "By streamlining the state's processes, we can remove some of those hurdles. MyBizColorado is another reason Colorado is one of the best places to start and grow a new business."

MyBizColorado is designed to provide a user-friendly, streamlined experience to deal with multiple agencies on essential business start-up activities. Visit the site at mybiz.colorado.gov.

Economic Development Forum coming to Craig in July



Learn about the attributes of and challenges faced by communities across the state. The Economic Development Council of Colorado is providing this opportunity to come together as a region to better the economy, as a whole. Topics include infrastructure, small business development, workforce challenges, economic resiliency, emerging industries and trends.

The forum is set for 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13. The cost is $35 for EDCC members and $55 for non-members

For sponsorship opportunities or event information contact Operations Director Kim Woodworth at 720-260-4478 or kim.woodworth@edcconline.org.

To learn more about the EDCC, visit edcconline.org.

Applications available for event funding



The Moffat County Tourism Association and Moffat County Local Marketing District have made funds available for event marketing and event support in 2018.



Special event funding is budgeted to support special events that contribute to the overall effort of marketing and branding Moffat County.

The MCTA board of directors will evaluate event funding requests and distribute funds.

Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly for funding, as it will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. All applications should be submitted no later than 45 days before the event.

A copy of the event funding application will be mailed or emailed to all interested parties. For more information or an application, contact Tom Kleinschnitz at tomk@moffatcounty.net or 970-824-2335.