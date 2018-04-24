Business Buzz: Vendors sought for Craig events

Downtown Business Association Spring Expo planned



Vendor registration is underway for the inaugural Downtown Business Association Spring Expo, to be held Saturday, May 5, in downtown Craig.



All business, craft and food vendors are welcome. Vendors pay $25 per 10-by6-foot booth space and a $50 deposit to ensure all booths are set up on time and remain set up until the close of the expo. Both indoor and outdoor spaces are available. For regulations and a registration form, contact event organizer DeAnna Blackwell at 970-824-7957 or blackwellsinco@gmail.com.



Send completed forms and checks to Downtown Business Association, attn. DeAnne Blackwell, 575 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625.



Spring Elks Lodge plans market craft show, bazaar



The Elks Lodge in Craig is holding a craft bazaar and vendor show May 12. Set-up will begin at 8 a.m., and the show will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All vendors are welcome.



Spaces are available for $20, including tables and chairs, and fees will be donated to support area food banks. For more information, email kimhanson63@hotmail.com.

Farmers Market in search of vendors



Vendor registration is open for the 2018 Farmers Market in Craig.



The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays June 2 through Sept. 1 in Alice Pleasant Park in historic downtown Craig.



The market will include vendors selling regionally grown and produced products, including produce, baked goods, jewelry, plants, toiletries, household items and more.



For an informational and registration packet, visit Community Budget Center, KS Kreations, the city of Craig or craigbusiness.com.



For more information, call Chrissy Winters at 970-274-1792 or Karen Brown at 970-824-7898.

Time management workshop slated for Wednesday, April 25

"How to Multiply Your Time" — a free Blend business workshop opportunity — is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Frontier Station, 277 Ranney St.



Darcy Owens-Trask, labor and workforce specialist with the Colorado Workforce Center, will lead the session, which will offer strategies and techniques about ways to be more efficient and effective with time. RSVPs are not required, and the event is free.



Blend events are typically hosted at 4:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month by Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce and Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership, in collaboration with Frontier Station, Inc.



For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

Applications available for event funding

The Moffat County Tourism Association and Moffat County Local Marketing District have made funds available for event marketing and event support in 2018.



Special event funding is budgeted to support special events that contribute to the overall effort of marketing and branding Moffat County.

The MCTA board of directors will evaluate event funding requests and distribute funds.

Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly for funding, as it will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. All applications should be submitted no later than 45 days before the event.

A copy of the event funding application will be mailed or emailed to all interested parties. Contact Tom Kleinschnitz at tomk@moffatcounty.net or 970-824-2335.

Locals Love you more shopping contest underway



Craig’s Downtown Business Association is running its Locals Love You More Contest through May 31.



To participate, shoppers must keep their receipts from more than 40 local participating businesses. The list of businesses can be found at KS Kreations, Downtown Books and the Community Budget Center, all in the 500 block of Yampa Avenue.



For every $250 in receipts collected, participants will receive one entry in the contest. A drawing will be held June 2. Winners will receive $250 in spree bucks.



The goal is to encourage Craig and Moffat County residents to shop locally, said DBA President Karen Brown.



For more information, call Brown at 970-824-7898.

Craig Press, CMEDP solicit business news

The Craig Press and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership have a cooperative agreement to share news from businesses and industry with the community in the "Business Buzz" section, which runs each Wednesday in the Craig Press. The entities are seeking news items to share through the weekly section.

"This partnership gives us a unique opportunity to share the positive happenings within our business community — new employees, added service lines, expanded and renovated locations, and more," Balleck said. "There's plenty of news to be celebrated within our community, and I am pleased to be a part of this program."

To share news about your business or another business in Moffat County, contact Craig Press Business Reporter Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or news@CraigDailyPress.com or CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck at 970-620-4370 at director@cmedp.com.