Business Buzz: Trump proclaims Small Business Week April 29 – May 5

In his proclamation declaring April 29 through May 5 as Small Business Week, President Donald Trump said, “Small businesses are at the heart of our Nation. Our country’s 30 million small businesses employ nearly 58 million Americans — 48 percent of the labor force. Each year, small businesses create two-out-of-three net new, private-sector jobs in the United States.”

The president added, “This week, we celebrate all the entrepreneurs who have taken a risk to start and grow a small business. They are driven by a belief that they can do something better, smarter, and more efficient than what has been done before. They make our neighborhoods vibrant places to live and work. They invest in their neighbors and employ millions of Americans. When they succeed, we all succeed.”



The president’s proclamation closes with, “By virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim April 29 through May 5, 2018, as Small Business Week. I call upon all Americans to recognize the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners as they grow our nation’s economy.”



For more information about National Small Business Week events, visit sba.gov/nsbw.

Great Divide Cleaning, Chamber to host mixer featuring Community Investment Cooperative



Food, door prizes, networking opportunities and information about the Community Investment Cooperative will be offered at an after-hours business mixer hosted by Great Divide Cleaning and the Craig Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.



Learn how neighbors, family and friends have pledged to be members of CMC and how it intends to make a visible and positive difference to Craig and Moffat County’s economy.



Food will be provided by Carelli's Pizza and Brass Key Realty, and beverages will be provided by Great Divide Cleaning Service.



The mixer is set for 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 3, and 518 Yampa Ave. For more information or to RSVP, call 970-824-5689 or email info@craig-chamber.com.

Downtown Business Association Spring Expo slated for Saturday, May 5



The inaugural Downtown Business Association Spring Expo will be held Saturday, May 5, in downtown Craig. Business, craft and food vendors will fill the park, parking lots and the Center of Craig. For more information and to register as a vendor, contact event organizer DeAnna Blackwell at 970-824-7957 or blackwellsinco@gmail.com.

Maybell Women's Club to host vendors during Horse Drive Sunday, May 6



Enjoy the festivities, food and vendors in the park during Maybell Heritage Days, which will feature Sombrero Ranch driving its horses through town. Food and shopping will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the horses are expected to trot through town between 10 to 11 a.m. Play bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. to win cash prizes. In addition, wagon rides will be by the Anson family.



For more information and to become a vendor, visit maybellcolorado.com or call April at 970-985-9924.



Spring Elks Lodge plans market craft show, bazaar



The Elks Lodge in Craig is holding a craft bazaar and vendor show Saturday, May 12. Set-up will begin at 8 a.m., and the show will follow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All vendors are welcome.



Spaces are available for $20, including tables and chairs. The fee will be donated to support area food banks. For more information, email kimhanson63@hotmail.com.



Economic development board to hold monthly meeting

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its monthly board meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, in room 175 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth St. Meetings are open to the public.

"We welcome community members to the meetings, as well, to learn about what we’re working on and who we are working with," CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Perry Balleck said.

For more information about CMEDP, contact Perry Balleck at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

Farmers Market in search of vendors



Vendor registration is open for the 2018 Farmers Market in Craig.



The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays June 2 through Sept. 1 in Alice Pleasant Park.



The market will include vendors selling regionally grown and produced products, including items such as produce, baked goods, jewelry, plants, toiletries, household items and more.



For an informational and registration packet, visit Community Budget Center, KS Kreations, the city of Craig or craigbusiness.com.



For more information, call Chrissy Winters at 970-274-1792 or Karen Brown at 970-824-7898.

Two new rebates available through Cen$ible Energy efficiency program for 2018

The community-funded Cen$ible Energy program offers residential energy assessments and rebates for five types of efficiency measures: LED lights, programmable thermostats, air sealing after an energy audit, and Energy Star-rated dishwashers, clothes washers, refrigerators or freezers. New this year is a $75 rebate for hard-wired heat tape timers.

A comprehensive home energy assessment performed by a local, certified building analyst is available by signing up at energysmartcolorado.com. The audit is free for customers with Yampa Valley Electric Association service and primary home heating by Atmos Energy natural gas. Customers with only one of those utilities pay half price, or $150, for an audit.



As a special offer in 2018, Atmos Energy customers can receive up to $100 in on-site quick fixes installed by the energy auditor, such as a hot water heater wrap or programmable thermostat.



Also new this year, Cen$ible Energy is offering small business energy assessments, with a $200 rebate for the first 10 customers to sign up. The audit service is $500 for businesses up to 10,000 square feet within the YVEA territory. Businesses above that size would pay additional charges.



Cen$ible Energy is made possible through funding from YVEA, the city of Steamboat Springs and Alpine Bank. The program is administered by the nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council. Funding is first-come, first-served and is predicted to last until June 1.

For more information, visit cen$ibleenergy.org or email suzie@yvsc.org. To sign up for a business energy audit, email suzie@yvsc.org

Applications available for event funding



The Moffat County Tourism Association and Moffat County Local Marketing District have made funds available for event marketing and event support for 2018.



Special event funding is budgeted to support special events that contribute to the overall effort of marketing and branding Moffat County.

The MCTA board of directors will evaluate event funding requests and distribute funds.

Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly for funding, as it will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. All applications should be submitted no later than 45 days before the event.

A copy of the event funding application will be mailed or emailed to all interested parties. For more information, contact Tom Kleinschnitz at tomk@moffatcounty.net or 970-824-2335.

Locals Love you more shopping contest underway



Craig’s Downtown Business Association is running its Locals Love You More Contest through May 31.



To participate, shoppers must keep their receipts from more than 40 local participating businesses. The list of businesses can be found at KS Kreations, Downtown Books and the Community Budget Center, all in the 500 block of Yampa Avenue.



For every $250 in receipts collected, participants will receive one entry into the contest. A drawing will be held June 2, and winners will receive $250 in spree bucks.



The goal is to encourage Craig and Moffat County residents to shop locally, said DBA President Karen Brown.



For more information, call Brown at 970-824-7898.