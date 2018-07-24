Business Buzz: Taste of Craig, business expo slated for Thursday

The Craig Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors is hosting a "Taste of Craig" and business expo business after-hours mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at the Craig Chamber of Commerce, 360 E. Victory Way. The mixer will feature several member restaurants serving a variety of foods. This year, the ambassadors are adding a new member expo, featuring booths from a variety of businesses. Discover new products, find new services, meet new business people and enjoy a taste of Craig. Guests will also have chances to win door prizes donated by local businesses.

The event is free, but the Chamber asks guests to RSVP to 970-824-5689 or info@craig-chamber.com.

Roger M. Reynolds LCSW & Associates reopening in Craig.

Reynolds and Associates provided private psychotherapy in Craig in the 1980s and 90s, and the office is now reopening. The Craig office will be staffed by Natalie Willey, LPC-candidate.

Willey said she has a passion for helping people with trauma and veterans.

"It’s amazing to see the difference after just a few sessions. The changes that take place due to new neurological connections is life changing," she said.

All therapy sessions will be supervised by Roger M. Reynolds. Both have specialized training for attachment issues, trauma, child development, anxiety and depression.

"I offer sessions after 5 p.m. and occasionally work weekends to allow as much flexibility as possible. We also have a sliding scale, as we feel money should never be a factor in getting help. I am offering free consultations to anyone who may be interested in counseling and to discuss my approach in their treatment," Willey said.



She added that each person will be treated as a complete individual, including emotional, physical, intellectual and spiritual life. Most insurance is accepted, and sessions run 60 minutes.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, call 970-879-5520.

Applications available for event funding



The Moffat County Tourism Association and Moffat County Local Marketing District have made funds available for event marketing and event support for 2018.



Special event funding is budgeted to support special events that contribute to the overall effort of marketing and branding Moffat County.

The MCTA board of directors will evaluate event funding requests and distribute funds.

Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly for funding, as it will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. All applications should be submitted no later than 45 days before the event.

A copy of the event funding application will be mailed or emailed to all interested parties. Contact Tom Kleinschnitz at tomk@moffatcounty.net or 970-824-2335.

Craig Press, CMEDP solicit business news

The Craig Press and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership have a cooperative agreement to share news from businesses and industry with the community in the "Business Buzz" section, which runs each Wednesday in the Craig Press. The entities are seeking news items to share through the weekly section.

"This partnership gives us a unique opportunity to share the positive happenings within our business community — new employees, added service lines, expanded and renovated locations, and more," Balleck said. "There's plenty of news to be celebrated within our community, and I am pleased to be a part of this program."

To share news about your business or another business in Moffat County, contact Craig Press Business Reporter Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or news@CraigDailyPress.com or CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Perry at 970-620-4370 at director@cmedp.com.