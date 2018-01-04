Business Buzz: Producers, deadline approaching for inclusion in Farm Fresh Publication

Published by the Colorado Department of Agriculture and presented by Kaiser Permanente, the Colorado Farm Fresh Directory promotes Colorado farmers' markets, roadside stands, u-picks, community-supported agriculture producers, agritourism activities and farms and ranches that sell directly to the public.



The 2018 edition is being organized, and producers are encouraged to submit information for inclusion.

"Consumers love Farm Fresh, and they look forward to the new edition every year," said Wendy White, marketing specialist at the Colorado Department of Agriculture. "It is a great publication to market local agricultural products."



More than 100,000 copies of the publication will be distributed to consumers in June through libraries, extension offices, farmers' markets, welcome centers, chambers of commerce, home milk delivery services and other businesses. In addition, Farm Fresh will be available as a mobile app for smartphones and online at coloradoagriculture.com.



The fee to be included in the directory is $25, and the listing deadline is Feb. 15. For more information or to request a listing form, contact Loretta Lopez at 303-869-9175 or visit coloradoagriculture.com.

United Way Grant applications close Jan. 12



Moffat County United Way, Moffat County Human Resource Council and the Key Club/Youth United Way are accepting applications for funding for 2018. Applications may be submitted by 5 p.m. Jan. 12 to United Way, 504 W. Victory Way, Ste. 2. Late applications will not be accepted. For more information, or to obtain an application, call Moffat County United Way Executive Director Amanda Arnold at 970-824-6222.

Economic Development Partnership board to meet Jan. 17



The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its annual meeting and regular board meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 17, in room 175 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.



"The annual meeting includes member representatives electing board members, approving the budget and hearing updates on 2017 and goals for 2018," said CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck. "We welcome community members to the meetings, as well, to learn about what we're working on. We have made great strides in 2017 and have lofty goals for 2018, and I am excited to share those."



For more information about CMEDP, call 970-620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Department of Labor advises workers take care with snow removal

This time of year can be hazardous for people working outdoors.

The U.S. Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration is urging those involved in snow removal and cleanup to take precautions and focus on safety.



Workers performing snow removal operations may be exposed to serious hazards, including slips and falls while walking on snow and ice and falls from roofs and roof edges, through skylights, or from aerial ladders and lifts. Workers may also be injured by a roof collapse. Other storm recovery work hazards include being struck by vehicles, carbon monoxide, hypothermia and being injured by powered equipment.



Those working outdoors may also be at risk of cold stress, including first responders who are on duty for long periods of time. Anyone working outside for prolonged periods may experience cold stress with mild symptoms, such as shivering, while remaining alert. Moderate to severe symptoms include cessation of shivering, confusion, slurred speech, heart rate/breathing slowness and loss of consciousness. When the body is unable to warm itself, serious cold-related injuries, including frostbite, may occur.



A full list of winter storm hazards and safeguards is available at osha.gov/dts/weather/winter_weather/index.html or osha.gov.



Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe, healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA's role is to ensure these conditions for America's working men and women by setting and enforcing standards and providing training, education and assistance.



Tips offered to achieve financial success



When people think of New Year's resolutions, often, the first on the list is to get physically fit. But, according to the Department of Regulatory Agencies, there's another type of fitness goal that should be just as high on the resolution list — financial fitness.

In the midst of other resolutions, don't forget to take a look at the money matters that tend to fall through the cracks. After all the excitement (and spending) of the holidays, it makes sense to take time in January to ensure the financial house is in order.

Following are four tips from DORA to get financially fit in 2018.

• Get organized: Create and carefully maintain an orderly system for current investments and money management accounts. Whether it's a designated drawer with organized files, a computer program or one of the newer online personal finance tools and apps, keeping all affairs in a place that's easy to access and review on a regular basis is the best way to monitor financial health.

• Be vigilant: If managing files on a computer, be vigilant about cybersecurity. Speaking with an expert who can analyze and recommend proper protections is a great place to start.

• Meet with a licensed financial professional: The beginning of a new year is a great time to take a look at how things were managed in the previous year. It can also be beneficial in getting an early start preparing for tax season. When meeting with a licensed financial professional, take a notebook to write down questions, notes and next steps so the discussion won't be forgotten or overlooked once the meeting is done. It's also helpful to review statements side-by-side with a professional. If anything isn’t clear, speak up. Ask questions, and don't leave without clarity. This will create a dialogue with the professional and ensure decisions are based on what's most suitable for the desired goals. It will also help with recognition if changes or issues arise in future statements.

• Get legal affairs in order: The beginning of a new year is always a good time to set up a meeting with an attorney or someone who helps manage legal affairs. Review documents pertaining to wishes for power of attorney, wills and other important considerations that would need to be in place in the event of an emergency.

If assistance is needed, ask DORA — the Division of Securities at the Department of Regulatory Agencies. Call the division at 303-894-2320 or the DORA Senior Hotline at 720-593-6720.

Register for tax help from United Way

Moffat County United Way is offering free income tax assistance for people who earn less than $54,000 per year and have simple tax returns. Appointments are required for the service, and most take less than 30 minutes.



Northwest Colorado Center for Independence is offering transportation for individuals who need it. Help will be given from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 9 in room 201 of the CNCC Bell Tower Building, 50 College Drive.



The services is free, but qualifying individuals must bring identification, Social Security numbers for family, and financial statements (W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-MISC, bank statements, total paid for day care, health insurance statements, etc.) to the appointment. To learn more and make an appointment, call Moffat County United Way Community Impact Coordinator Kristen Vigil at 970-326-6222.