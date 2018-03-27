Business Buzz: Moffat County business news you can use, managing stress workshop, MJK Mixer winner

Blend: Managing stress workshop slated for Wednesday



"Managing Stress" — a free Blend business workshop opportunity — is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Frontier Station, 277 Ranney St.

Dana Armstrong, instructor of massage therapy at Colorado Northwestern Community College, will lead the session, which will offer strategies and techniques for coping with daily stresses and capturing more calm and collected moments throughout the day.



RSVPs are not required, and the event is free.



Blend events are typically hosted at 4:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month by Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce and Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership, in collaboration with Frontier Station, Inc.



For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

MJK Mixer a crowd pleaser

More than 150 people attended a progressive dinner, cooking competition and 4-H benefit after-hours business mixer held by the Craig Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Ace Hardware MJK Sales & Feed on Thursday.

“I think people were intrigued with the progressive dinner. I think that was a fun twist,” said Rebekah Greenwood, executive assistant at the Craig Chamber of Commerce.”People really responded to the involvement of the staff. It was one of our top three mixer events of record.”

Donations received at the event raised $125 for Moffat County 4-H. Jeff Whilden was the winner of a Weber Q Grill.

Regional economic development discussion set for Monday



The public is invited to participate in a planning process to help Northwest Colorado access additional resources.



The Moffat County Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy workshop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 2, at Clarion Inn and Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.



Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado, in partnership with Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership, invites interested resident to attend to ensure the plan includes input from a diverse representation of individuals, organizations, local governments, private business partners and nonprofits.



AGNC, which represents Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt, Garfield and Mesa counties, is pursuing designation as an Economic Development District through the U.S. Economic Development Administration, and this planning process is part of the application. The designation would offer the potential to increase federal funding opportunities to local governments, special taxing districts and partnering organizations in Northwest Colorado.



Lunch will be provided at the workshop. RSVPs are requested, as space is limited. Visit craigbusiness.com/events.php to register.

Business volunteers sought for Junior Achievement program



Children believe they can be whatever they want when they grow up, and they’re right. But getting there isn’t always easy.



The staff at East Elementary School has invited Junior Achievement into their classrooms to provide programs for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.



Volunteers are needed to lead these programs Friday, April 6, and Friday, April 13.



No matter the profession, life experience and determination has prepared people in business to serve as role models.



Junior Achievement volunteers teach students about the economics of life and help them understand the fundamental connection between school and success.



Volunteers need no special financial skills or knowledge. JA provides all materials to ensure volunteers are successful in the classroom. Volunteers receive training about how to use JA’s hands-on, engaging curriculum, and the teacher is always there with support.



Each volunteer will be assigned to a class and will lead two 45 minutes sessions the morning of the first day and three 45 minute sessions the morning of the following Friday.



To learn more and volunteer, contact Sally Messinger at smessinger@jacolorado.org.



Locals Love you more shopping contest underway



Craig’s Downtown Business Association is again running its Locals Love You More Contest through May 31.



To participate, shoppers must keep their receipts from more than 40 local participating businesses. The list of businesses can be found at KS Kreations, Downtown Books and the Community Budget Center, all in the 500 block of Yampa Avenue.



For every $250 in receipts collected, participants will receive one entry into the contest. A drawing will be held June 2, and winners will receive $250 in spree bucks.



The goal is to get Craig and Moffat County residents to shop locally, according to DBA President Karen Brown.



For more information, call Brown at 970-824-7898.



Indoor archery lanes open at Northwest Pawn Shop

When it's too cold and windy outside to shoot a bow, Northwest Pawn Shop has a solution — a new indoor archery range. The range is now open to the public. Session are $10 each, six sessions for $50 or 10 session for $75. Spot Rounds are planned for 6 to 7 p.m. each Thursday, with a $10 entry fee. Payback prizes are awarded for shooters placing first, second and third.

For more information, visit facebook.com/nwpawnshop, call 970-824-2962 or drop-in at 801 E. Victory Way.

