Business Buzz: Moffat County branded apparel available for limited time

Moffat County branded apparel is available, but only for a limited time.



"It's not just a shirt with a logo. It's quality, stylish gear representing our community," said Shannon Moore, chairperson for the Moffat County Tourism Association.



The program is offered as a service to individuals, businesses, and organizations to purchase branded apparel from Chaos Ink Design and Screen Printing to show community pride by wearing the brand.

"These would make great end-of-year employee gifts or presents for friends and family for the holidays," said Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Director Michelle Perry.



All orders will be taken online and fulfilled through Chaos Ink. The deadline to submit orders is Monday, Oct. 29. Items are slated to be complete about mid-November, and confirmation emails will be sent when orders are ready for pickup.

Once the deadline closes, those interested in ordering branded items will need to make arrangements for wholesale ordering if they wish to order through Chaos Ink.

During the past 18 months, nine community anchor institutions worked to develop a community brand. The effort was supported by a technical assistance award, valued at $50,000, allowing the group to work with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, and DCI marketing firm to develop the new brand.

Chamber Mixer to be hosted by Memorial Regional Health’s Rehabilitation Center Thursday



Memorial Regional Health has teamed up with the Craig Chamber of Commerce to encourage business owners, managers, and staff to meet their providers from all departments at MRH, while enjoying light refreshments and door prizes. The business after hours mixer is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at the MRH Rehabilitation Center, 473 Yampa Ave.

Colorado’s economy outperforming most of country



Colorado’s economy continues to be among the best in the country, according to a business report released by Secretary of State Wayne Williams.



Personal income, wages, GDP, job creation, and entity filings all continued to increase throughout the third quarter of 2018. The quarterly business and economic indicators report predicts continued growth in the final quarter of this year and into 2019.



“It is very encouraging to see Colorado exceed national averages in both total wages and wages per employee,” Williams said. “Salaries are an important factor in attracting skilled and talented employees to Colorado businesses for sustained economic growth.”



Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that average Colorado wages totaled $57,436, compared to $55,928 nationally. Last month, Colorado reached its lowest number of jobless claims in more than 10 years.



New business entity filings increased 9.3 percent over last year. Given the relationship between new business filings, new business formation, and employment growth, the increase in filings points to continued strong job growth in the state for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019.



The number of new business filings with the secretary of state’s office was 31,014 during the third quarter, and business renewals numbered 136,752, both strong increases compared to the same period in 2017.



The business research division at the University of Colorado Boulder publishes the report using data from the secretary of state's central business registry. The report looks at a variety of factors, such as energy costs, the labor market, and inflation.



Richard Wobbekind, executive director of the Business Research Division, said: "The decreasing optimism came as somewhat of a surprise in an economic environment that appears very healthy in Colorado," referring to overall growth in GDP, employment, income, and exports.



Businesses in good standing continue to set records, number 711,818, the most in Colorado’s history. During the past five years, the number of entities in good standing has increased at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5 percent.

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to small businesses



Small nonfarm businesses in six Wyoming counties and neighboring counties in Colorado are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to Director Tanya N. Garfield, of SBA's Disaster Field Operations Center-West. These loans are meant to offset economic losses due to reduced revenues caused by drought in primary counties that began March 1.



Neighboring Colorado counties include Moffat, Routt, and Jackson.



"SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster," Garfield said.



Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.



"Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster, only, and not on any actual property damage. These loans have an interest rate of 3.58 percent for businesses and 2.5 percent for private, nonprofit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years, and are available to small businesses and most private nonprofits without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship," Garfield said.



Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance, but nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance in drought disasters.



Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information about SBA disaster assistance. Those who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call 800-877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.



The deadline to apply is May 28.



Moffat County among 3 Colorado counties designated primary natural disaster areas

Agricultural producers in Moffat, Boulder, and San Juan counties in Colorado who suffered losses and damages due to severe hail and high winds and drought on occasions may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans. The loans are made available under the authority of Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.



For the recent drought, Perdue has designated Moffat County as a primary natural disaster area.



Producers in the contiguous counties of Routt and Rio Blanco in Colorado, along with Daggett and Uintah counties in Utah and Carbon and Sweetwater counties in Wyoming, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.



Producers in these designated primary and contiguous counties have until April 1 to apply for emergency loans to help cover part of their actual losses.



FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs in addition to the emergency loan program to help eligible farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster.



Interested farmers may contact their local USDA service centers for more information about eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available at farmers.gov/recover.



Salon & Spa at CNCC in Craig to reopen Oct. 30

The Salon & Spa at Colorado Northwestern Community College will be closed the first 10 weeks of the fall semester, through Oct. 29. During this time, instructors will be educating and training future cosmetologists.



“We value all our patrons and thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to seeing you when we open on Oct. 30,” instructors wrote in an open letter.



Students will be ready to serve customers once they have completed their instruction.