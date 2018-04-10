Business Buzz: Mix, mingle and sell at 4 Craig business events

Chamber, Northwest Colorado nonprofits mix it up April 19

The community is invited to an after-hours business mixer, hosted by the Craig Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Nonprofits of the Bell Tower — Northwest Colorado Center for Independence, Craig/Moffat Economic Partnership, Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA, Senior Social Center, Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and CNCC Community Education and Noseworks.

Learn how local non-profit organizations provide for our community and help celebrate their accomplishments. Enjoy great food, fantastic door prizes, and valuable networking opportunities.

The mixer is set for 5 to 7 p.m. April 19 at The Bell Tower, 50 College Drive.

For more information, contact 970-824-5689 or info@craig-chamber.com.

Downtown Business Association Spring Expo planned



Vendor registration is underway for the inaugural Downtown Business Association Spring Expo, to be held Saturday, May 5, in downtown Craig.

All business, craft and food vendors are welcome. Vendors pay $25 per 10- by 6-foot booth space and a $50 deposit to ensure all booths are set up on time and stay set up until the close of the expo. Both indoor and outdoor spaces are available. For complete regulations and registration form, contact event organizer DeAnna Blackwell at 970-824-7957 or blackwellsinco@gmail.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Send completed forms and checks to Downtown Business Association, attn. DeAnne Blackwell, 575 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625.



Spring Elks Lodge plans market craft show, bazaar



The Elks Lodge in Craig is holding a craft bazaar and vendor show May 12. Set will begin at 8 a.m., and the show will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All vendors are welcome.

Spaces are available for $20, including tables and chairs. The fee will be donated to support area food banks. For more information, email kimhanson63@hotmail.com.

Farmers Market in search of vendors

Vendor registration is open for the 2018 Farmers Market in Craig.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays June 2 through Sept. 1 in Alice Pleasant Park in historic downtown Craig.

The market will include vendors selling regionally grown and produced products, including items such as produce, baked goods, jewelry, plants, toiletries, household items and more.

For an informational and registration packet, visit Community Budget Center, KS Kreations, the city of Craig or craigbusiness.com.

For more information, call Chrissy Winters at 970-274-1792 or Karen Brown at 970-824-7898.