Business Buzz: Memorial Regional Health open house set Thursday, Jan. 11

Celebrate Memorial Regional Health’s 2017 accomplishments, view construction plans for the new medical office building and help kick-off the capital campaign at an open house and Craig Chamber of Commerce After-hours Business Mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at The Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Road.

There will be presentations every 30 minutes, and drinks and appetizers will be served. The Bank of the San Juans will be recognized as the first $25K donor.

United Way Grant applications close Jan. 12



Moffat County United Way, Moffat County Human Resource Council and the Key Club/Youth United Way are accepting applications for funding for 2018. Applications may be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, to United Way, Suite 2 at 504 W. Victory Way. Late applications will not be accepted.

For more information or an application, call Moffat County United Way Executive Director Amanda Arnold at 970-824-6222.

Economic Development Partnership board to meet Jan. 17



The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its annual meeting and regular board meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, in room 175 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth St.



"The annual meeting includes member representatives electing board members, approving the budget and hearing updates on 2017 and goals for 2018," said CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck. "We welcome community members to the meetings, as well, to learn about what we're working on. We have made great strides in 2017 and have lofty goals for 2018, and I am excited to share those."



For more information about CMEDP, call 970-620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Deadline approaching for inclusion in Farm Fresh publication



A publication is being developed to help agricultural producers who sell directly to the public.



Published by the Colorado Department of Agriculture and presented by Kaiser Permanente, the Colorado Farm Fresh Directory promotes Colorado farmers' markets, roadside stands, u-picks, Community Supported Agriculture producers, agritourism activities and farms and ranches that sell direct to the public.



The 2018 edition is being organized, and producers are encouraged to submit information for inclusion.

"Consumers love Farm Fresh, and they look forward to the new edition every year," said Wendy White, marketing specialist at the Colorado Department of Agriculture. "It is a great publication to market local agricultural products."



More than 100,000 copies of the publication will be distributed in June to consumers through libraries, extension offices, farmers' markets, welcome centers, chambers of commerce, home milk delivery services and other businesses. In addition, Farm Fresh will be available as a mobile app for smartphones and online at coloradoagriculture.com.



The fee to be included in the directory is $25, and the listing deadline is Feb. 15. For more information or to request a listing form, contact Loretta Lopez at 303-869-9175, or visit coloradoagriculture.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Register for tax help from United Way

Moffat County United Way is offering free income tax assistance for people who earn less than $54,000 per year and have simple tax returns. Appointments are required for the service, and most take less than 30 minutes.

In addition, Northwest Colorado Center for Independence is offering transportation for individuals who need it.

Help will be given from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 and 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 9 in room 201 of the CNCC Bell Tower Building, 50 College Drive.

The services is free, but qualifying individuals must bring identification, Social Security numbers for family, and financial statements, such as W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-MISC, bank statements, total paid for day care and health insurance statements to the appointment.

To learn more and make an appointment, call Moffat County United Way Community Impact Coordinator Kristen Vigil at 970-326-6222.