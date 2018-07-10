Business Buzz: Meet our firefighters, learn about fire safety at mixer Thursday

A business mixer will be held at the Craig Fire Department from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 12 at 419 Yampa Ave. The Craig Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors is holding the Business After-Hours Mixer, hosted by Craig Association of Realtors in conjunction with the Craig Fire Department.

The local realtors are teaming up with the Craig Rural Fire Protection District to promote the message for Moffat County Wildfire Prevention. Door prizes include smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers. Meet the firefighters and tour the fire station.

RSVP by to 970-824-5689 or info@craig-chamber.com.

2018 Community Grant applications due Friday

The Yampa Valley Community Foundation Annual Community Grant Cycle opened May 21, and grant applications are due Friday, July 13. New for 2018, all grant requests for general operating support must be approved by YVCF staff before applications are submitted. Organizations will be notified of awards in late September. For more information visit yvcf.org/non-profits/apply-for-a-grant or contact Emily Beyer at emily@yvcf.org or 970-879-8632.

Storage Wars — Craig Style returns Saturday

Recommended Stories For You

The Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center will hosting its second annual Storage Wars – Craig Style from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 14 at Big Bar Storage, located near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Stock Drive. A storage unit will be auctioned off, and organizers plan to hold three silent auctions and a 50/50 raffle.

Silent auctions will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and the doors open on the storage unit at 11:30 a.m. Bidding will begin at 11:45 a.m., and the 50/50 raffle drawing will be held at noon.

For more information call 970-756-7691 and ask for Vicki.

4 applicants vie for new Rural Jump Start Program

The Rural Jump-Start Zone program provides specific tax relief to new businesses and new hires of businesses that are located in certain economically distressed areas of rural Colorado and align with local or regional state higher education institutions to promote economic development in these areas. Per the Rural Jump-Start statute, applicant companies cannot participate in the Rural Jump-Start program if they compete with existing Colorado companies.

The four new applicants are as follows.

• Applicant 1 is a company developing a digital thread engine utilizing disparate data sources for the mapping and managing physical assets.

• Applicant 2 is a specialty provider of a unique water activation technology.

• Applicant 3 will manufacture and supply environmentally friendly products for dust control, base stabilization and cold mix paving using recycled asphalt.

• Applicant 4 will provide workflow and asset management software solutions in the education, government, health care, and commercial real estate industries.

Public comment regarding the potential of these new applicants to compete with existing Colorado companies should be addressed to Ken Jensen, ken.jensen@state.co.us or 303-892-3743.

YVEA changes business office hours

Yampa Valley Electric Association has changed its hours of operation.

"To better serve its members, beginning on June 4, Yampa Valley Electric Association will change its office hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., from the current business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m," according to a news release from the association. "The days of operation will continue to be Monday through Friday, excluding specific holidays."

The decision to modify the office hours was based on factors that included the following.

• Better alignment with the needs of the members, whose heaviest call periods and in-person visits are between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with members often waiting outside before the doors open.

• Improving alignment of department work schedules, which allows for better collaboration and produces improved services to members.

The current process for before or after-hours communications will remain the same. YVEA will continue to offer call service 24 hours per day, seven days per week for power outages or other emergency issues. Call 970-879-1160 or toll-free 888-873-9832.

YVEA's current bill payment options remain the same and include the following.

• 24-hour secure pay-by-phone – 970-871-2260.

• SmartHub – download the application on a mobile device, or click on the SmartHub icon at yvea.com.

• Dropbox locations at City Market in Craig and Steamboat Springs, and at the Hayden Mercantile.

• Payments may be mailed to 2211 Elk River Road, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487.

For more information about YVEA, visit yvea.com or call 970-879-1160.